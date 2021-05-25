New Found Glory and Simple Plan Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, New Found Glory and Simple Plan announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates with opening act LOLO.

Billed as the Pop Punk's Still Not Dead tour, the shows were originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The new concerts are set from August into October. The three bands will bring their energetic brand of punk to mid-size venues across America.

When do New Found Glory and Simple Plan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets purchased for 2020 are still valid for the new dates. The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Presales for Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Altpress, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Altpress presale password is ALTPRESS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following New Found Glory and Simple Plan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

