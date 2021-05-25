View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

New Found Glory and Simple Plan Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop punk lives!
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 25, 2021

This week, New Found Glory and Simple Plan announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates with opening act LOLO.

Billed as the Pop Punk's Still Not Dead tour, the shows were originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The new concerts are set from August into October. The three bands will bring their energetic brand of punk to mid-size venues across America.

When do New Found Glory and Simple Plan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets purchased for 2020 are still valid for the new dates. The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Presales for Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Altpress, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Altpress presale password is ALTPRESS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Found Glory Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 29
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 8
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Pier 17
Rescheduled
Pier 17 New York, NY

New Found Glory All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 31
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill Dallas, TX
Aug 31
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Gas Monkey Live
Gas Monkey Live Dallas, TX
Sep 1
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 1
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 2
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 2
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 4
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 4
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 5
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 5
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 6
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at SOMA - Mainstage
SOMA - Mainstage San Diego, CA
Sep 8
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at House Of Blues - Anaheim
Rescheduled
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 9
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at House Of Blues - Anaheim
Rescheduled
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 11
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Sep 11
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Sep 12
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 12
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 13
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Sep 13
Simple Plan, New Found Glory, and LOLO
Simple Plan, New Found Glory, and LOLO at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 15
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Depot
Rescheduled
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 16
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 16
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Riot Fest 2021
Riot Fest 2021 at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 21
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Fillmore Minneapolis
Rescheduled
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 22
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Sep 23
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Sep 25
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Sep 25
Simple Plan, New Found Glory, and LOLO
Simple Plan, New Found Glory, and LOLO at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Sep 26
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Fillmore - Detroit
Rescheduled
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 28
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 28
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 29
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 29
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 2
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Oct 2
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Oct 3
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 5
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at House of Blues Boston
Rescheduled
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 6
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 8
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Pier 17
Rescheduled
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 9
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Oct 9
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Oct 10
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 10
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 12
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Oct 12
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Jannus Live
Rescheduled
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 15
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 15
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 16
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO at House of Blues Orlando
Rescheduled
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL

We recommend following New Found Glory and Simple Plan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on New Found Glory and Simple Plan, check out their Zumic artist pages.

1
235
artists
New Found Glory Simple Plan
genres
Pop Punk Punk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist New Found Glory
New Found Glory
Sep
28
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep
28
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct
8
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
Pier 17 New York, NY
image for artist Simple Plan
Simple Plan
Sep
28
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep
28
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct
8
New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and LOLO
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Simple Plan & State Champs Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 12, 2019
Simple Plan & State Champs Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Punk Rock Simple Plan State Champs We the Kings
1
850
image for article New Found Glory Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 30, 2019
New Found Glory Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Alt Rock Indie-Rock Pop Rock Punk Rock Rock Free Throw Hawthorne Heights Jetty Bones New Found Glory
1
1390
image for article "Singing in the Rain" - Simple Plan [YouTube Official Music Video]
June 14, 2016
"Singing in the Rain" - Simple Plan [YouTube Official Music Video...
Music Rock Simple Plan Montreal, QC Official Music Video
1
642
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart