New Found Glory Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Found Glory announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Catalyst.

The new dates are planned from August into October at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act will be Sincere Engineer. New Found Glory also have a festival performance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

When do New Found Glory 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Catalyst. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Found Glory All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow New Found Glory on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out New Found Glory's Zumic artist page.