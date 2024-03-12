View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

New Found Glory Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 12, 2024

New Found Glory announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Catalyst.

The new dates are planned from August into October at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act will be Sincere Engineer. New Found Glory also have a festival performance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

When do New Found Glory 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Catalyst. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Found Glory Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 21
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 24
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

New Found Glory All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 16
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 17
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Aug 18
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Aug 19
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 21
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 22
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 24
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 25
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Aug 27
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 28
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 29
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Aug 30
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 1
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 11
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 13
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 15
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 16
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 17
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 18
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 23
New Found Glory and Sincere Engineer at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow New Found Glory on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out New Found Glory's Zumic artist page.

1
457
artists
New Found Glory
genres
Alt Rock Hardcore Punk Pop Punk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist New Found Glory
New Found Glory
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article New Found Glory and Simple Plan Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 25, 2021
New Found Glory and Simple Plan Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates...
Tickets Pop Punk New Found Glory Simple Plan
1
1250
image for article New Found Glory Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 30, 2019
New Found Glory Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock Free Throw Hawthorne Heights Jetty Bones New Found Glory
1
1964
image for article Vans Warped Tour 2016 Lineup Announced for All Tour Dates + Tickets Now On Sale
March 24, 2016
Vans Warped Tour 2016 Lineup Announced for All Tour Dates + Ticke...
Tickets 3OH!3 against the current ASSUMING WE SURVIVE Atreyu Ballyhoo! Broadside Bullet for My Valentine Cane Hill Captain Chunk! Chelsea Grin Chunk! No coldrain Crown The Empire Cruel Hand Every Time I Die Falling In Reverse Four Year Strong From Ashes To New Gideon Good Charlotte Hail The Sun Ice Nine Kills In Hearts Wake Issues Knuckle Puck Less Than Jake Like Pacific Masked Intruder Mayday Parade Minnesota Motionless In White New Found Glory OCEANS ATE ALASKA Palaye Royale Pepper Prof Real Friends Reel Big Fish SayWeCanFly See Stars Set It Off Silent Planet Sleeping With Sirens State Champs Sum 41 Teenage Bottlerocket The Heirs The Interrupters The Maine The Story So Far The Summer Set The Word Alive Tonight Alive Veil of Maya Volumes Wage War Waterparks We the Kings Whitechapel With Confidence Yellowcard Young Guns Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Auburn Hills, MI Auburn, WA Bonner Springs, KS Burgettstown, PA Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Cincinnati, OH Columbia, MD Cuyahoga Falls, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO Hartford, CT Holmdel, NJ Houston, TX Las Vegas, NV Mansfield, MA Maryland Heights, MO Milwaukee, WI Mountain View, CA Nampa Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Noblesville, IN Orlando, FL Pomona, CA Portland, OR Salt Lake City, UT San Antonio, TX San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Scranton, PA St. Petersburg, FL Syracuse, NY Tinley Park, IL Virginia Beach, VA Wantagh, NY West Palm Beach, FL Avion Roe Bad Seed Rising Capsize Dash Ten Ghost town marosaI More To Monroe Mother Feather Old Wounds Reckless Serenade ROAMSECRETS Safe To Say Sykes The Color Morale The New Low Too Close to Touch Vanna Wacka Flocka Flame
1
2298
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart