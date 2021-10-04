View all results for 'alt'
New Kids On The Block Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New 'Mixtape Tour' with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 4, 2021

New Kids On The Block have announced 2022 dates, billed as The Mixtape Tour. The opening acts for all shows will be Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled from May into July, making stops at large-scale arenas around North America. At this time, over 50 concerts are planned. These all-star performances will have fans dancing and singing along to '80s and '90s mega-hits like "Step By Step," "Hangin' Tough," "Push It," "Shoop," "Never Gonna Give You Up," and "Free Your Mind."

When do New Kids On The Block 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales for New Kids On The Block fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

New Kids on the Block All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
May 12
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
May 13
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 14
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
May 15
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
May 16
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 18
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
May 19
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 20
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
May 21
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
May 22
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
May 25
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
May 26
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
May 27
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
May 28
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
May 29
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Mandalay Bay - Michelob ULTRA Arena
Mandalay Bay - Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, NV
May 31
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Jun 1
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Jun 2
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jun 4
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 5
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 6
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Jun 7
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 8
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 10
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 11
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Jun 12
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Jun 14
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 15
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Jun 16
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 17
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jun 21
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jun 22
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 23
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Jun 24
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 25
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jun 26
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 29
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 30
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jul 1
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 2
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 3
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 6
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Jul 7
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 8
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jul 9
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 10
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Jul 12
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jul 14
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 15
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 17
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Jul 19
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 21
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Jul 22
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC

We recommend following New Kids on the Block on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2020, NKOTB released a new song called "House Party" with past tourmates Boyz II Men, Naughty by Nature, and Jordin Sparks, as well as Big Freedia. For more, check out the New Kids on the Block Zumic artist page.

Jun
30
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jul
14
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
