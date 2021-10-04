New Kids On The Block Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Kids On The Block have announced 2022 dates, billed as The Mixtape Tour. The opening acts for all shows will be Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled from May into July, making stops at large-scale arenas around North America. At this time, over 50 concerts are planned. These all-star performances will have fans dancing and singing along to '80s and '90s mega-hits like "Step By Step," "Hangin' Tough," "Push It," "Shoop," "Never Gonna Give You Up," and "Free Your Mind."

When do New Kids On The Block 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales for New Kids On The Block fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Kids on the Block All Tour Dates and Tickets

In 2020, NKOTB released a new song called "House Party" with past tourmates Boyz II Men, Naughty by Nature, and Jordin Sparks, as well as Big Freedia. For more, check out the New Kids on the Block Zumic artist page.