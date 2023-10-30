View all results for 'alt'
New Kids on the Block Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Magic Summer' with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 30, 2023

Pop group New Kids on the Block will embark on a 2024 summer tour.

Adding to the excitement, the opening acts announced will be Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff on most dates. Billed as Magic Summer, 45+ concerts are planned at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast from June into August.

In 1990, NKOTB embarked on a tour of the same name. A press release shared that fans can expect the group to perform "their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country."

When do New Kids on the Block 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and VIP packages begin November 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Paula Abdul fan club, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Kids on the Block Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 4
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 8
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

New Kids on the Block All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 14
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 15
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Jun 18
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Jun 19
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jun 21
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 22
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 23
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Jun 25
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 26
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 28
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 29
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 1
New Kids on the Block at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Jul 2
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 3
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 5
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 6
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Jul 7
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 9
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 10
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 12
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 13
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 14
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 16
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 17
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 19
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 20
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 21
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 25
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 26
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 27
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 28
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 1
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 2
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 3
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 4
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 8
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 9
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 10
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 11
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 15
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 17
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 22
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 23
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Aug 24
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 25
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow New Kids on the Block on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The group shared the news in a funny YouTube video where the members transform into dolls. For more, check out the New Kids on the Block Zumic artist page.

recommended music
