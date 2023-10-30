New Kids on the Block Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop group New Kids on the Block will embark on a 2024 summer tour.
Adding to the excitement, the opening acts announced will be Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff on most dates. Billed as Magic Summer, 45+ concerts are planned at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast from June into August.
In 1990, NKOTB embarked on a tour of the same name. A press release shared that fans can expect the group to perform "their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country."
When do New Kids on the Block 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and VIP packages begin November 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Paula Abdul fan club, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
New Kids on the Block All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 14
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 15
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 18
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jun 19
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Jun 21
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 22
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 23
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
Jun 25
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 29
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 1
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
Jul 2
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Jul 3
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jul 6
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Palm Desert, CA
Jul 7
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jul 9
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 10
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 12
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Jul 13
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 14
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 16
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Jul 17
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Jul 19
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 20
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 21
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 25
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jul 26
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 27
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 28
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 1
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 2
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 3
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 4
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 8
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 9
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 10
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 11
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 15
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 17
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 22
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 23
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Aug 24
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 25
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
For the most up-to-date information, follow New Kids on the Block on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
The group shared the news in a funny YouTube video where the members transform into dolls. For more, check out the New Kids on the Block Zumic artist page.