New Kids on the Block Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop group New Kids on the Block will embark on a 2024 summer tour.

Adding to the excitement, the opening acts announced will be Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff on most dates. Billed as Magic Summer, 45+ concerts are planned at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast from June into August.

In 1990, NKOTB embarked on a tour of the same name. A press release shared that fans can expect the group to perform "their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country."

When do New Kids on the Block 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and VIP packages begin November 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Paula Abdul fan club, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Kids on the Block All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow New Kids on the Block on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The group shared the news in a funny YouTube video where the members transform into dolls. For more, check out the New Kids on the Block Zumic artist page.