New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British electronic rockers New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their 2020 Unity Tour dates to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the bands have added new dates in Seattle and Brooklyn with tickets going on sale soon.

The tour is planned to run from September into October, making stops at large-scale North American venues. According to a post on New Order's website, "Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night." The opening act for all shows will be DJ Paul Oakenfold.

New Order All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do New Order and Pet Shop Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App.

The fan club presale password is UNIFIED. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

