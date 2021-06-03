View all results for 'alt'
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining 'Unity Tour' pushed to 2022
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2021

British electronic rockers New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their 2020 Unity Tour dates to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the bands have added new dates in Seattle and Brooklyn with tickets going on sale soon.

The tour is planned to run from September into October, making stops at large-scale North American venues. According to a post on New Order's website, "Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night." The opening act for all shows will be DJ Paul Oakenfold.

New Order Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 23
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 28
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

New Order All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
New Order, Hot Chip, and Working Men's Club
New Order, Hot Chip, and Working Men's Club at Heaton Park
Heaton Park Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 6
New Order
New Order at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston Boston, MA
Sep 21
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 23
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 25
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 28
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 30
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Oct 2
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 7
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 8
Pet Shop Boys, New Order, and Paul Oakenfold
Pet Shop Boys, New Order, and Paul Oakenfold at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 12
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 16
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and Paul Oakenfold at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
When do New Order and Pet Shop Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App.

The fan club presale password is UNIFIED. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on New Order and Pet Shop Boys, check out their Zumic artist pages.

artists
New Order Pet Shop Boys
genres
British Rock Dance-Electronic Electronic-Rock New Wave Rock Synth-Pop
seating chart