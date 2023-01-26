New Order Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British electronic rockers New Order have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Four new March dates have been announced in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans. The last time New Order performed in North America was for their Unity Tour with Pet Shop Boys in 2022.

When do New Order 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for Artist begin January 28. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TRUEFAITH. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Order All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following New Order on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

