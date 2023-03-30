NF Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rap artist NF, full name Nathan Feuerstein, has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, HOPE. The LP is scheduled for release on April 7.
The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg coast to coast from July into September with opening act Cordae on select dates. The European leg is scheduled in September and October. This will be NF's most extensive tour since 2018.
When do NF 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 2. Presales for Verified Fan begin April 5. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
NF Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 20
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
NF All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 12
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Jul 14
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Jul 15
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 16
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Jul 18
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 20
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jul 22
Liacouras Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 24
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Jul 25
Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
Jul 26
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 28
Addition Financial Arena
Orlando, FL
Jul 29
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Jul 31
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Aug 2
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 4
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Aug 6
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Aug 8
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland, OR
Aug 9
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Aug 11
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 23
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 25
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 26
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 27
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 29
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 1
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 2
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 3
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 23
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 24
Halle 622
Zürich, Switzerland
Sep 27
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
Sep 29
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Sep 30
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 3
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Oct 5
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
Oct 6
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 8
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 10
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 12
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 14
Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow NF on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for his new song "HOPE." For more, check out the NF Zumic artist page.