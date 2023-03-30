NF Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rap artist NF, full name Nathan Feuerstein, has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, HOPE. The LP is scheduled for release on April 7.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg coast to coast from July into September with opening act Cordae on select dates. The European leg is scheduled in September and October. This will be NF's most extensive tour since 2018.

When do NF 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 2. Presales for Verified Fan begin April 5. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

NF All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow NF on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

