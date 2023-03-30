View all results for 'alt'
NF Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'HOPE' world tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 30, 2023

Rap artist NF, full name Nathan Feuerstein, has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, HOPE. The LP is scheduled for release on April 7.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg coast to coast from July into September with opening act Cordae on select dates. The European leg is scheduled in September and October. This will be NF's most extensive tour since 2018.

When do NF 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 2. Presales for Verified Fan begin April 5. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 21
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Jul 22
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Liacouras Center
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 24
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Jul 25
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Jul 26
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 28
NF
NF at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Jul 29
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Jul 31
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Aug 1
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 2
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 4
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Aug 5
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Aug 6
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Aug 8
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Aug 9
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Aug 11
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 12
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 23
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 25
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 26
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 27
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 29
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 1
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 2
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 3
NF and Cordae
NF and Cordae at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 23
NF
NF at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 24
NF
NF at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Sep 26
NF
NF at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Sep 27
NF
NF at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Sep 29
NF
NF at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Sep 30
NF
NF at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 1
NF
NF at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Oct 3
NF
NF at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Oct 5
NF
NF at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Oct 6
NF
NF at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 8
NF
NF at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 10
NF
NF at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
NF
NF at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 12
NF
NF at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 14
NF
NF at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 15
NF
NF at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow NF on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for his new song "HOPE." For more, check out the NF Zumic artist page.

