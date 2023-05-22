Niall Horan Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Niall Horan has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, The Show.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe, North America, and Oceania from February into July. Also this year, Niall has a number of festival performances in the USA and Europe.

The Show is scheduled for release on June 9. Listen to the new song, "Meltdown."

When do Niall Horan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for album preorders and Citi cardholders begin May 30. Artist, TikTok, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

