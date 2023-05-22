Niall Horan Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Niall Horan has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, The Show.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe, North America, and Oceania from February into July. Also this year, Niall has a number of festival performances in the USA and Europe.
The Show is scheduled for release on June 9. Listen to the new song, "Meltdown."
When do Niall Horan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for album preorders and Citi cardholders begin May 30. Artist, TikTok, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Niall Horan All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 26
to
May 28
Harvard Athletic Complex
Boston, MA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 19
to
Jul 22
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hippodrome de Longchamp
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Óbuda Island
Budapest, Hungary
Aug 19
ZOZO Marine Stadium
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Maishima Sports Island
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Stradbally Hall
Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland
Feb 21
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 23
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 27
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Wembley Arena
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 5
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 8
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Mar 11
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Mar 12
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Mar 18
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Mar 20
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Mar 21
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 23
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Mar 26
PSD Bank Dome
Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Mar 27
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 26
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 28
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
May 1
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
May 3
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
May 29
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
May 31
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 3
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jun 7
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jun 8
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 11
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jun 15
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 18
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jun 19
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jun 21
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 22
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jun 25
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 26
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 28
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 7
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 9
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Chicago, IL
Jul 10
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 12
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 16
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jul 20
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 23
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jul 24
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 26
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jul 30
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jul 31
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Niall Horan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
