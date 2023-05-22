View all results for 'alt'
Niall Horan Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour dates, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 22, 2023

Niall Horan has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, The Show.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe, North America, and Oceania from February into July. Also this year, Niall has a number of festival performances in the USA and Europe.

The Show is scheduled for release on June 9. Listen to the new song, "Meltdown."

When do Niall Horan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for album preorders and Citi cardholders begin May 30. Artist, TikTok, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Niall Horan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 14
Niall Horan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 18
Niall Horan at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Niall Horan All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 19
to
Jul 22
Colours Of Ostrava 2023 at Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island
Óbuda Island Budapest, Hungary
Aug 19
Summer Sonic - Tokyo at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Summer Sonic - Osaka at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Electric Picnic at Stradbally Hall
Stradbally Hall Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland
Oct 6
to
Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Feb 21
Niall Horan at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Niall Horan at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 27
Niall Horan at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Niall Horan at Wembley Arena
Wembley Arena London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Niall Horan at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Niall Horan at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Niall Horan at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 8
Niall Horan at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Mar 11
Niall Horan at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Mar 12
Niall Horan at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Mar 15
Niall Horan at Hovet
Hovet Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 18
Niall Horan at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Mar 20
Niall Horan at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Mar 21
Niall Horan at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 23
Niall Horan at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 26
Niall Horan at PSD Bank Dome
PSD Bank Dome Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Mar 27
Niall Horan at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 26
Niall Horan at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 28
Niall Horan at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
May 1
Niall Horan at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
May 3
Niall Horan at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
May 29
Niall Horan at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 31
Niall Horan at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 3
Niall Horan at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jun 7
Niall Horan at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 8
Niall Horan at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 11
Niall Horan at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 19
Niall Horan at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jun 21
Niall Horan at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 22
Niall Horan at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jun 25
Niall Horan at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 26
Niall Horan at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 28
Niall Horan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 7
Niall Horan at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 9
Niall Horan at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Jul 10
Niall Horan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 12
Niall Horan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 16
Niall Horan at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 17
Niall Horan at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 19
Niall Horan at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 20
Niall Horan at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 23
Niall Horan at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 24
Niall Horan at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 26
Niall Horan at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 27
Niall Horan at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 30
Niall Horan at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 31
Niall Horan at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Niall Horan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Niall Horan's Zumic artist page.

