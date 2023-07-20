Nick Carter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has announced his own set of 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Who I Am, the new shows are planned in October at arenas and concert halls in North America. The opening act for the new dates will be singer-songwriter Maddie Poppe, known for her success on American Idol.

When do Nick Carter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Carter All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nick Carter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Nick released a music video titled "Hurts to Love You." For more, check out Nick Carter's Zumic artist page.