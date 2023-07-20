View all results for 'alt'
Nick Carter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Who I Am' shows this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2023

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has announced his own set of 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Who I Am, the new shows are planned in October at arenas and concert halls in North America. The opening act for the new dates will be singer-songwriter Maddie Poppe, known for her success on American Idol.

When do Nick Carter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Carter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 4
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Singletary Center of Arts
Singletary Center of Arts Lexington, KY
Oct 5
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Family Arena
Family Arena Saint Charles, MO
Oct 7
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Oct 8
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
Oct 9
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Harbison Theatre Midlands Technical College
Harbison Theatre Midlands Technical College Irmo, SC
Oct 11
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Shaftman Performance Hall
Shaftman Performance Hall Roanoke, VA
Oct 13
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Wilmington, NC
Oct 15
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Oct 19
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Curtis Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
Curtis Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Gainesville, FL
Oct 20
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Oct 22
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Carol Morsani Hall - The Straz Center
Carol Morsani Hall - The Straz Center Tampa, FL
Oct 24
Nick Carter and Maddie Poppe at Mullett Arena
Mullett Arena Tempe, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nick Carter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Nick released a music video titled "Hurts to Love You." For more, check out Nick Carter's Zumic artist page.

