Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

European shows and new music on the way
by Francesco Marano

Published March 18, 2024

This week, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Wild God. The album is scheduled for release on August 30. Listen to the title track.

New concerts are planned at major venues across the UK and Europe from September into November. Opening bands on select dates will be Black Country New Road, The Murder Capital, or Dry Cleaning.

When do Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 20. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Sep 26
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 29
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 2
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Oct 3
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Hovet
Hovet Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 5
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Oct 8
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 10
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Oct 11
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dry Cleaning at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Oct 13
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Oct 15
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Arena Zagreb
Arena Zagreb Zagreb, Croatia
Oct 17
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Oct 18
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Oct 20
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 22
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 24
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 25
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 27
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 30
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Murder Capital at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Nov 2
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 15
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Black Country New Road at Bercy Arena
Bercy Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Zumic artist page.

