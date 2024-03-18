Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Wild God. The album is scheduled for release on August 30. Listen to the title track.

New concerts are planned at major venues across the UK and Europe from September into November. Opening bands on select dates will be Black Country New Road, The Murder Capital, or Dry Cleaning.

When do Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 20. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Zumic artist page.