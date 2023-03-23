Nick Cave Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Nick Cave announced 2023 tour dates.

Nineteen shows are planned at North American theatres and auditoriums in September and October. For these new concerts, Cave will be joined by Radiohead band member Colin Greenwood on bass. The last time Nick performed without the Bad Seeds was in 2019 during his Conversations with Nick Cave tour.

When do Nick Cave 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for Artist begin March 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Cave All Tour Dates and Tickets

