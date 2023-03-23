View all results for 'alt'
Nick Cave Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 23, 2023

This week, Nick Cave announced 2023 tour dates.

Nineteen shows are planned at North American theatres and auditoriums in September and October. For these new concerts, Cave will be joined by Radiohead band member Colin Greenwood on bass. The last time Nick performed without the Bad Seeds was in 2019 during his Conversations with Nick Cave tour.

When do Nick Cave 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for Artist begin March 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Cave Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 6
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 7
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Nick Cave All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 19
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Sep 21
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Sep 23
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 25
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Hanna Theatre - Playhouse Square Center
Hanna Theatre - Playhouse Square Center Cleveland, OH
Sep 27
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Sep 29
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Oct 6
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 7
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 10
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Oct 12
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts
Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 14
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 15
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 17
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 20
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Oct 22
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 23
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 27
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
Nick Cave
Nick Cave at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nick Cave on social media and sign up for the newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Nick Cave's Zumic artist page.

artists
Nick Cave
genres
Alt Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
image for artist Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Oct
6
Nick Cave
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct
7
Nick Cave
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
