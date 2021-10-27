View all results for 'alt'
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Classic psychedelia from Pink Floyd offshoot
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2021

Pink Floyd founding drummer Nick Mason and his current band, Saucerful of Secrets, have added 2022 tour dates billed as Echoes. The tour name references the epic song from Pink Floyd's 1971 album, Meddle.

The newly announced shows are planned from January into February, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. Previously, Nick and the band shared dates for UK and European concerts from April into July. Alongside the legendary drummer, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets features Gary Kemp and Lee Harris on guitars, Guy Pratt on bass, and Dom Beken on keyboards. The band is named for the 1968 song and album, A Saucerful of Secrets.

When do Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for Chase cardholder and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jan 18
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 19
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at St. Denis Theatre
St. Denis Theatre Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 21
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Shubert Theatre - MA
Shubert Theatre - MA Boston, MA
Jan 22
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Jan 24
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 25
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Merriam Theater at The Kimmel Center
Merriam Theater at The Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA
Jan 26
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 28
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jan 30
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 1
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Cincinnati Music Hall
Cincinnati Music Hall Cincinnati, OH
Feb 2
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Feb 4
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 6
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Feb 8
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Feb 9
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Feb 10
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Muriel Kauffman Theatre Kansas City, MO
Feb 12
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Feb 15
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Feb 17
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Feb 18
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Feb 21
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Feb 23
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Feb 24
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Feb 26
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 27
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Feb 28
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 13
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at The Convention Centre Dublin
The Convention Centre Dublin Dublin 1, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 14
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at G Live Guildford
G Live Guildford Guildford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Ipswich Regent The
Ipswich Regent The Ipswich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, SXE, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at St David's Hall
St David's Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Royal Concert Hall
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
May 1
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
May 7
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Fairfield Hall
Fairfield Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Værket
Værket Denmark
May 16
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Det Kgl. Teater, Gamle Scene
Det Kgl. Teater, Gamle Scene København K, Denmark
May 17
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
May 19
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at KULTTUURITALO
KULTTUURITALO Helsinki, Finlandia
May 21
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Alexela Kontserdimaja
Alexela Kontserdimaja Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
May 23
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at October Palace
October Palace Kyiv, Ukraine
May 25
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at The State Kremlin Palace
The State Kremlin Palace Moscow, Russia
May 28
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Klub Wytwornia
Klub Wytwornia Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
May 30
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
May 31
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Zagreb, Croatia
Zagreb, Croatia Croatia, Europe
Jun 1
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Belexpocentar
Belexpocentar Belgrade, Serbia
Jun 6
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Volkswagen Arena
Volkswagen Arena Sarıyer, İstanbul, Turkey
Jun 8
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at National Palace of Culture
National Palace of Culture Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Jun 9
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Arenele Romane
Arenele Romane București, Romania
Jun 11
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Jun 12
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Forum Karlín
Forum Karlín Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 13
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jun 15
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 16
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
Muziekgebouw Eindhoven Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Jun 17
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 19
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Meistersingerhalle
Meistersingerhalle Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
INmusic Festival
INmusic Festival at Jarun Lake
Jarun Lake Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 20
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 22
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Le Grand Rex
Le Grand Rex Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 24
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at KKL Luzern
KKL Luzern Luzern, LU, Switzerland
Jun 25
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Piazza Napoleone
Piazza Napoleone Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jun 26
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Bologna Sonic Park
Bologna Sonic Park Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 28
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Theatre du Leman
Theatre du Leman Genève, GE, Switzerland
Jun 30
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Liederhalle Beethovensaal
Liederhalle Beethovensaal Stuttgart, Germany
Jul 1
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Laeiszhalle
Laeiszhalle Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 2
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Insel Grafenwerth
Insel Grafenwerth Bad Honnef, NRW, Germany
Jul 4
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at Circus-Krone-Bau
Circus-Krone-Bau München, BY, Germany
Jul 5
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Jul 6
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Messe und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland
Messe und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland Münster, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Teatre BARTS Barcelona Arts on Stage (antes Arteria Paral-lel)
Teatre BARTS Barcelona Arts on Stage (antes Arteria Paral-lel) Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 10
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Jul 12
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota Porto, Portugal
Jul 13
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Nick Mason on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Nick Mason Zumic artist page.

