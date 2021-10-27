Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pink Floyd founding drummer Nick Mason and his current band, Saucerful of Secrets, have added 2022 tour dates billed as Echoes. The tour name references the epic song from Pink Floyd's 1971 album, Meddle.

The newly announced shows are planned from January into February, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. Previously, Nick and the band shared dates for UK and European concerts from April into July. Alongside the legendary drummer, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets features Gary Kemp and Lee Harris on guitars, Guy Pratt on bass, and Dom Beken on keyboards. The band is named for the 1968 song and album, A Saucerful of Secrets.

When do Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for Chase cardholder and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Nick Mason on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Nick Mason Zumic artist page.