Tickets

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale & On-Sale Info

Six shows in Italy
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2023

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets — featuring the legendary Pink Floyd drummer — announced their first tour dates of 2024.

Five new July shows are planned at venues across Italy, specifically in Milan, Vicenza, Bologna, Rome, Caserta, and Roccella Ionica. Nick and his band started playing together in 2018, focusing primarily on songs from Pink Floyd's early era with Syd Barrett as bandleader.

When do Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 4
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Cancelled
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 18
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Teatro Arcimboldi
Teatro Arcimboldi Milano, Italy
Jul 19
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Piazza dei Signori
Piazza dei Signori Vicenza, Veneto, Italy
Jul 20
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Sequoie Music Park
Sequoie Music Park Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 22
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Rome, IT
Rome, IT Italy, Europe
Jul 23
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Belvedere di San Leucio
Belvedere di San Leucio Caserta, Campania, Italy
Jul 24
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets at Teatro al Castello
Teatro al Castello Roccella Ionica, Calabria, Italy

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Zumic artist page.

artists
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
genres
Classic Rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
image for artist Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
