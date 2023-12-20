Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale & On-Sale Info

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets — featuring the legendary Pink Floyd drummer — announced their first tour dates of 2024.

Five new July shows are planned at venues across Italy, specifically in Milan, Vicenza, Bologna, Rome, Caserta, and Roccella Ionica. Nick and his band started playing together in 2018, focusing primarily on songs from Pink Floyd's early era with Syd Barrett as bandleader.

When do Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

