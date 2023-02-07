View all results for 'alt'
Nickel Creek Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring headlining shows, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2023

This week, Nickel Creek added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned spring headlining shows are set from April into June with opening acts Gaby Moreno or Hawktail on select dates. The last time the group toured extensively was in 2014. Previously, Nickel Creek announced a three-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville from April 27 to 29 and festival performances at Merlefest, Railroad, and Telluride.

When do Nickel Creek 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nickel Creek All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 21
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 22
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 23
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 25
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 27
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 27
to
Apr 30
MerleFest
MerleFest at Wilkes Community College
Wilkes Community College Wilkesboro, NC
Apr 28
Nickel Creek and Aoife O'Donovan
Nickel Creek and Aoife O'Donovan at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 29
Nickel Creek and Hawktail
Nickel Creek and Hawktail at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 1
Nickel Creek and Hawktail
Nickel Creek and Hawktail at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
May 4
Nickel Creek and Hawktail
Nickel Creek and Hawktail at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
May 31
Nickel Creek
Nickel Creek at College of Charleston Cistern Yard
College of Charleston Cistern Yard Charleston, SC
Jun 1
Nickel Creek
Nickel Creek at College of Charleston Cistern Yard
College of Charleston Cistern Yard Charleston, SC
Jun 2
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 3
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 6
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at EJ Thomas Hall
EJ Thomas Hall Akron, OH
Jun 8
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI Michigan, United States
Jun 9
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 11
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Jun 13
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno
Nickel Creek and Gaby Moreno at Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Kansas City, MO
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Telluride Bluegrass Festival
Telluride Bluegrass Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Sep 1
Nickel Creek
Nickel Creek at Barbican Centre
Barbican Centre London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Nickel Creek on social media and subscribing to the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Nickel Creek will release a new album on March 24 titled Celebrants. For more, check out Nickel Creek's Zumic artist page.

