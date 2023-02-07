Nickel Creek Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Nickel Creek added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned spring headlining shows are set from April into June with opening acts Gaby Moreno or Hawktail on select dates. The last time the group toured extensively was in 2014. Previously, Nickel Creek announced a three-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville from April 27 to 29 and festival performances at Merlefest, Railroad, and Telluride.

When do Nickel Creek 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nickel Creek All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nickel Creek will release a new album on March 24 titled Celebrants. For more, check out Nickel Creek's Zumic artist page.