View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Nickelback Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring the UK and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 27, 2023

This week, Nickelback added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent studio album, 2022's Get Rollin', their first new album since 2017.

New concerts are planned from March into June at large-scale venues in the UK and Europe. Before then, Nickelback have a show in Hawaii. They also have a festival performance in their native Canada in July.

When do Nickelback 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 28. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is getrollin. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nickelback All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Nickelback at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
May 16
Nickelback at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 20
Nickelback at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Nickelback at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Nickelback at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Nickelback at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 28
Nickelback at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
May 30
Nickelback at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jun 1
Nickelback at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 2
Nickelback at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jun 4
Nickelback at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jun 6
Nickelback at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jun 8
Nickelback at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Rock the Park Festival at Central London
Central London London, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nickelback on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nickelback Zumic artist page.

1
1300
artists
Nickelback
genres
Alt Rock Hard Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Nickelback
Nickelback
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Nickelback Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 9, 2023
Nickelback Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Alt Rock Country Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock Nickelback
1
3579
image for article Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 22, 2020
Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Nickelback Stone Temple Pilots
1
1904
image for article Nickelback Set 2017 Tour Dates With Daughtry and Cheap Trick: Ticket PreSale Codes & On-Sale Info
February 1, 2017
Nickelback Set 2017 Tour Dates With Daughtry and Cheap Trick: Tic...
Tickets Alt Metal Alt Rock Cheap Trick Daughtry Nickelback Shaman's Harvest
1
2589
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart