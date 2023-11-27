Nickelback Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Nickelback added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent studio album, 2022's Get Rollin', their first new album since 2017.

New concerts are planned from March into June at large-scale venues in the UK and Europe. Before then, Nickelback have a show in Hawaii. They also have a festival performance in their native Canada in July.

When do Nickelback 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 28. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is getrollin. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

