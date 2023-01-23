View all results for 'alt'
Nickelback Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Get Rollin' tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2023

Rock band Nickelback have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Get Rollin'.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from June into late August. The opening acts for the new shows will be Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Nickelback also have festival performances Tailgate N' Tallboys in Illinois and Boots and Hearts in Ontario.

When do Nickelback 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 24. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nickelback Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 30
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Nickelback All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 12
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Jun 14
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Tailgate N' Tallboys
Tailgate N' Tallboys at Bloomington Interstate Center
Bloomington Interstate Center Bloomington, IL
Jun 16
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 20
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jun 22
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jun 24
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 25
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jun 28
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 30
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 1
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 6
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 8
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 9
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 12
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 14
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 15
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 18
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 20
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 22
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 23
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 29
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 30
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 1
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 3
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 5
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 7
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 9
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Boots and Hearts Festival
Boots and Hearts Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds
Burl's Creek Event Grounds Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 16
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 18
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 19
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 22
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 24
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 26
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 27
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
We recommend following Nickelback on social media and signing up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Nickelback Zumic artist page.

artists
Nickelback
genres
Alt Rock Country Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock
сomments
image for artist Nickelback
Nickelback
Aug
30
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
