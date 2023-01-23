Nickelback Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band Nickelback have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Get Rollin'.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from June into late August. The opening acts for the new shows will be Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Nickelback also have festival performances Tailgate N' Tallboys in Illinois and Boots and Hearts in Ontario.

When do Nickelback 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 24. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nickelback All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Nickelback on social media and signing up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

