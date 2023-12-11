View all results for 'alt'
Nicki Minaj Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts, plus festivals
Published December 11, 2023

Nicki Minaj announced major tour dates. Hot on the heels of this past Friday's release of Pink Friday 2 — her first full-length album in over 5 years — Minaj's upcoming tour will be her most extensive time on the road since 2019 with over 30 dates scheduled in the first half of 2024.

New concerts are planned from March into June at large-scale venues across North America and Europe. Adding to the excitement, Nicki revealed she will be performing at the Dreamville Music Festival, which amounts to the first lineup announcement for the next installation of J. Cole's annual hometown bash. Nicki also has previously announced sets at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Georgia and Rolling Loud California.

When do Nicki Minaj 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nicki Minaj All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 14
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii, and NCT DREAM at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 1
Nicki Minaj at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Mar 3
Nicki Minaj at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 8
Nicki Minaj at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Nicki Minaj at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 13
Nicki Minaj at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Rolling Loud California at Hollywood Park Grounds
Hollywood Park Grounds Inglewood, CA
Mar 18
Nicki Minaj at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Mar 20
Nicki Minaj at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 22
Nicki Minaj at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 26
Nicki Minaj at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Mar 28
Nicki Minaj at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 29
Nicki Minaj at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 30
Nicki Minaj at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 1
Nicki Minaj at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Apr 2
Nicki Minaj at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Apr 4
Nicki Minaj at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 5
Nicki Minaj at XL Center
XL Center Hartford, CT
Apr 10
Nicki Minaj at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Apr 12
Nicki Minaj at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Apr 13
Nicki Minaj at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 17
Nicki Minaj at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 18
Nicki Minaj at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 20
Nicki Minaj at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Apr 24
Nicki Minaj at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 27
Nicki Minaj at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
May 2
Nicki Minaj at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 9
Nicki Minaj at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 11
Nicki Minaj at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
May 12
Nicki Minaj at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 25
Nicki Minaj at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Nicki Minaj at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Nicki Minaj at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Nicki Minaj at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 2
Nicki Minaj at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 5
Nicki Minaj at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jun 7
Nicki Minaj at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nicki Minaj on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Nicki Minaj's Zumic artist page.

Mar
28
Nicki Minaj
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar
30
Nicki Minaj
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr
4
Nicki Minaj
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
