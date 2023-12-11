Nicki Minaj Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nicki Minaj announced major tour dates. Hot on the heels of this past Friday's release of Pink Friday 2 — her first full-length album in over 5 years — Minaj's upcoming tour will be her most extensive time on the road since 2019 with over 30 dates scheduled in the first half of 2024.

New concerts are planned from March into June at large-scale venues across North America and Europe. Adding to the excitement, Nicki revealed she will be performing at the Dreamville Music Festival, which amounts to the first lineup announcement for the next installation of J. Cole's annual hometown bash. Nicki also has previously announced sets at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Georgia and Rolling Loud California.

When do Nicki Minaj 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nicki Minaj All Tour Dates and Tickets

