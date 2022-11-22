View all results for 'alt'
Niko Moon Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Good times with Dylan Schneider and Lauren Weintraub
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2022

Genre-bending country-pop-electronic-trap artist Niko Moon has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Ain't No Better Place.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America from January into April. Joining Niko as the opening acts will be country pop singer-songwriter Dylan Schneider on all the new dates and 22-year-old Lauren Weintraub will open on select shows. Niko is also performing at a handful of festivals including Tortuga, Two Step Inn, and Stagecoach.

Niko Moon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Niko Moon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jan 20
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Jan 21
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jan 24
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Jan 26
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Club Rodeo
Club Rodeo San Jose, CA
Jan 27
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 28
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Stoney's Rockin Country
Stoney's Rockin Country Las Vegas, NV
Feb 9
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 11
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 16
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Feb 17
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 18
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Hall Little Rock
The Hall Little Rock Little Rock, AR
Feb 23
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Feb 24
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Ballpark Village
Ballpark Village St. Louis, MO
Feb 25
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Mar 2
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, and Lauren Weintraub
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, and Lauren Weintraub at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 3
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, and Lauren Weintraub
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, and Lauren Weintraub at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 4
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, and Lauren Weintraub
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, and Lauren Weintraub at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Mar 23
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 24
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 25
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Apr 14
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 15
to
Apr 16
Two Step Inn
Two Step Inn at San Gabriel Park
San Gabriel Park Georgetown, TX
Apr 27
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 28
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider
Niko Moon and Dylan Schneider at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
When do Niko Moon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Niko Moon on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, Niko shared a music video for his new song "I Can't Wait To Love You" featuring his wife, Anna Moon. For more, check out Niko Moon's Zumic artist page.

