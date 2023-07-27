Niko Moon Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Niko Moon has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized North American venues. The opening act for the new shows will be Jordan Harvey. In the coming weeks, Niko has headlining shows, festival performances, and slots opening for Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.

When do Niko Moon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is betterwithyou. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Niko Moon All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Niko Moon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

