Niko Moon Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 27, 2023

Country artist Niko Moon has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized North American venues. The opening act for the new shows will be Jordan Harvey. In the coming weeks, Niko has headlining shows, festival performances, and slots opening for Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.

When do Niko Moon 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is betterwithyou. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Niko Moon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 23
Old Dominion, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, and Kassi Ashton at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Niko Moon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 28
Niko Moon and Vincent Mason at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Watershed Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Voices of America Country Music Fest at Voice of America MetroPark
Voice of America MetroPark West Chester Township, OH
Aug 11
Niko Moon, Brooke Lee, and Christine Kindred at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater Fishers, IN
Aug 12
Niko Moon and Jordan Fletcher at Erie Humane Society
Erie Humane Society Erie, PA
Aug 17
Dan + Shay, Niko Moon, and MacKenzie Porter at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Aug 19
Dan + Shay, Niko Moon, and MacKenzie Porter at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 26
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Pre-Race Concert - Niko Moon at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Sep 3
Niko Moon, Kidd G, and Dee Jay Silver at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Sep 9
Boots In The Park at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA
Sep 15
Niko Moon at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Sep 21
Old Dominion, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, and Kassi Ashton at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 22
Old Dominion, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, and Kassi Ashton at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 28
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Sep 29
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 30
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at Joe's Live
Joe's Live Rosemont, IL
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
Riverfront Revival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Oct 13
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Golden Sky Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 15
Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Ventura County Fairgrounds
Ventura County Fairgrounds Ventura, CA
Oct 19
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 20
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 21
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 26
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 27
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 28
Acadia Music Fest at Acadia Music Fest
Acadia Music Fest Thibodaux, LA
Nov 2
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Nov 3
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at The Blind Horse Saloon
The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC
Nov 4
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Nov 10
Niko Moon and Jordan Harvey at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 11
Russell Dickerson, Parmalee, and Niko Moon at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Niko Moon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Niko Moon's Zumic artist page.

Sep
23
Old Dominion, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, and Kassi Ashton
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
