Niko Moon Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2023

Country artist Niko Moon announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Better Days.

New concerts are planned from February into April at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Redferrin. Closing out 2023, Niko has two shows in Tennessee and Nevada.

When do Niko Moon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Niko Moon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 24
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Niko Moon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 12
Grand Ole Opry at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 15
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Mandalay Bay Resort Event Center
Mandalay Bay Resort Event Center Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
Niko Moon, Redferrin, and Carly Waddell at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Feb 2
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 3
Niko Moon and Redferrin at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Feb 8
Niko Moon and Redferrin at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 9
Niko Moon and Redferrin at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 10
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 22
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Feb 23
Niko Moon and Redferrin at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 21
Niko Moon and Redferrin at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 22
Teddy Swims, Niko Moon, Breland, and John Splithoff at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Mar 23
Niko Moon and Redferrin at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 11
Niko Moon and Redferrin at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 12
Niko Moon and Redferrin at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 13
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Apr 16
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Apr 18
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Apr 19
Niko Moon and Redferrin at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Niko Moon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Better Days is scheduled for release on January 19. Listen to the new song, "Falling For You."

For more, check out Niko Moon's Zumic artist page.

Feb
24
Niko Moon and Redferrin
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
seating chart