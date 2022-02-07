Nine Inch Nails Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Corinne Schiavone

Industrial veterans Nine Inch Nails have announced 2022 tour dates for North America. This will be NIN's first significant time on the road since 2018's Cold and Black and Infinite Tour.

Nine newly planned concerts are set in April, May, and September at mostly outdoor venues. The trek includes a show near the band's hometown of Cleveland with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb as the opening bands. Openers for the rest of the shows will be announced at a later time. Nine Inch Nails will also deliver their industrial rock to the Shaky Knees and Primavera Sound festivals in the coming months, in addition to France's Hellfest Extended in June.

When do Nine Inch Nails 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales for fan club members begin February 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Nine Inch Nails All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Nine Inch Nails on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Nine Inch Nails Zumic artist page.