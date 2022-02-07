View all results for 'alt'
Nine Inch Nails Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First tour in four years, plus a few festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2022
Photo Credit: Corinne Schiavone

Industrial veterans Nine Inch Nails have announced 2022 tour dates for North America. This will be NIN's first significant time on the road since 2018's Cold and Black and Infinite Tour.

Nine newly planned concerts are set in April, May, and September at mostly outdoor venues. The trek includes a show near the band's hometown of Cleveland with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb as the opening bands. Openers for the rest of the shows will be announced at a later time. Nine Inch Nails will also deliver their industrial rock to the Shaky Knees and Primavera Sound festivals in the coming months, in addition to France's Hellfest Extended in June.

When do Nine Inch Nails 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales for fan club members begin February 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Nine Inch Nails All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 1
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Sep 2
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 3
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 7
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 9
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 11
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 12
to
Sep 18
Primavera Sound- LA
Primavera Sound- LA at Los Angeles State Historic Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, and Nitzer Ebb
Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH

We recommend following Nine Inch Nails on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Nine Inch Nails Zumic artist page.

2
4543
artists
Nine Inch Nails
genres
Electro Rock Electronic Hard Rock Industrial Industrial Metal Industrial Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails
