Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Country rockers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour, new concerts are scheduled from March into July at venues across North America. As shared in a press release

No need to fret, this isn’t goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs and long bus rides from the group that helmed the multi-artist Will The Circle Be Unbroken series that featured the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Levon Helm, and dozens more.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band also have festival performances and dates opening for Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Isbell on their caledar.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Zumic artist page.