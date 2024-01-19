Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Country rockers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour, new concerts are scheduled from March into July at venues across North America. As shared in a press release
No need to fret, this isn’t goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs and long bus rides from the group that helmed the multi-artist Will The Circle Be Unbroken series that featured the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Levon Helm, and dozens more.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band also have festival performances and dates opening for Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Isbell on their caledar.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 21
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Bowling Green, KY
Mar 22
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Bloomington, IL
Mar 23
New Barn Theatre
Mount Vernon, KY
Mar 24
Peoples Bank Theatre
Marietta, OH
Mar 29
to
Mar 30
Back Porch of Texas
Abilene, TX
Mar 30
Arena Theatre
Houston, TX
Apr 25
Strand Theatre
Shreveport, LA
Apr 28
Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford, AL
May 9
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
May 10
Island Resort & Casino
Harris, MI
May 11
Island Resort & Casino
Harris, MI
May 12
Rialto Square Theatre
Joliet, IL
May 17
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
May 18
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
May 19
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Jun 21
Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Mankato, MN
Jun 22
McGrath Amphitheatre
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jun 23
Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
Washburn, WI
Jun 27
The ALLIANCE - South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.
Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds
Dauphin, Manitoba
Jun 28
Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
Mahnomen, MN
Jun 29
Belle Mehus Auditorium
Bismarck, ND
Jul 11
Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Mayetta, KS
Jul 12
Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
Jefferson City, MO
Jul 13
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
Newkirk, OK
Jul 25
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Lubbock, TX
Jul 26
Whitewater Amphitheater
New Braunfels, TX
Jul 27
Bass Performance Hall
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 28
Globe News Center For The Performing Arts
Amarillo, TX
Sep 14
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
When do Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
