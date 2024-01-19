View all results for 'alt'
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Legends reveal 'All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2024

Country rockers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour, new concerts are scheduled from March into July at venues across North America. As shared in a press release

No need to fret, this isn’t goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs and long bus rides from the group that helmed the multi-artist Will The Circle Be Unbroken series that featured the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Levon Helm, and dozens more.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band also have festival performances and dates opening for Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Isbell on their caledar.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 21
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KY
Mar 22
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Bloomington, IL
Mar 23
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at New Barn Theatre
New Barn Theatre Mount Vernon, KY
Mar 24
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Peoples Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, OH
Mar 28
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Ector Theatre
Ector Theatre Odessa, TX
Mar 29
to
Mar 30
Outlaws + Legends at Back Porch of Texas
Back Porch of Texas Abilene, TX
Mar 30
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Arena Theatre
Arena Theatre Houston, TX
Apr 25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Strand Theatre
Strand Theatre Shreveport, LA
Apr 28
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, AL
May 9
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 10
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
May 11
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Island Resort & Casino
Island Resort & Casino Harris, MI
May 12
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Mae Estes at Rialto Square Theatre
Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL
May 17
Hank Williams Jr. and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
May 18
Hank Williams Jr. and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
May 19
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jun 21
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato, MN
Jun 22
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Jun 23
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Washburn, WI
Jun 27
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The ALLIANCE - South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.
The ALLIANCE - South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Dauphin's Country Fest at Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds
Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds Dauphin, Manitoba
Jun 28
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center Mahnomen, MN
Jun 29
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Belle Mehus Auditorium
Belle Mehus Auditorium Bismarck, ND
Jul 11
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Mayetta, KS
Jul 12
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater Jefferson City, MO
Jul 13
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel Newkirk, OK
Jul 25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Jul 26
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
Jul 27
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Bass Performance Hall
Bass Performance Hall Fort Worth, TX
Jul 28
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Globe News Center For The Performing Arts
Globe News Center For The Performing Arts Amarillo, TX
Sep 14
Hank Williams Jr. and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
When do Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

