Noah Cyrus Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Entertaining audiences in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 19, 2022

Noah Cyrus has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming studio album, The Hardest Part, which is scheduled for release on July 15.

Newly added shows are scheduled across North America in October and November. In August, Noah plans to tour through the UK and a few countries in Europe. The up-and-coming 22-year-old singer-songwriter also has festival appearances in the coming months, including Pukkelpop, Lowlands, and Austin City Limits.

When do Noah Cyrus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HARDESTPART. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Cyrus Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Noah Cyrus All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 9
Justin Bieber, Noah Cyrus
Justin Bieber, Noah Cyrus at Kaisaniemen Puisto
Kaisaniemen Puisto Helsinki, Finland
Aug 10
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 11
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Aug 14
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at O2 Academy Glasgow
Rescheduled
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 16
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Kantine
Kantine Augsburg, BY, Germany
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 22
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug 23
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Aug 24
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 4
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Oct 5
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at El Rey Theater Albuquerque
El Rey Theater Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 10
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 16
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 17
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 20
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 22
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 24
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 25
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 28
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 29
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 31
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 1
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Noah Cyrus on her social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Noah Cyrus Zumic artist page.

