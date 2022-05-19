Noah Cyrus Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Noah Cyrus has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming studio album, The Hardest Part, which is scheduled for release on July 15.

Newly added shows are scheduled across North America in October and November. In August, Noah plans to tour through the UK and a few countries in Europe. The up-and-coming 22-year-old singer-songwriter also has festival appearances in the coming months, including Pukkelpop, Lowlands, and Austin City Limits.

When do Noah Cyrus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HARDESTPART. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

