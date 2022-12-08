Noah Kahan Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Noah Kahan has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the Stick Season Tour, newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from May into September. The opening acts for the new shows will be Joy Oladokun or Ruston Kelly. Noah returns to touring in January and February at mid-sized venues across North America before joining Dermot Kennedy on a European trek in March and April.

When do Noah Kahan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Registration for Verified Fan is currently open and will close on December 11. Presales for Verified Fan begin December 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Noah Kahan on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.