Noah Kahan Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Stick Season Tour' through summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2022

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Noah Kahan has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the Stick Season Tour, newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from May into September. The opening acts for the new shows will be Joy Oladokun or Ruston Kelly. Noah returns to touring in January and February at mid-sized venues across North America before joining Dermot Kennedy on a European trek in March and April.

When do Noah Kahan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Registration for Verified Fan is currently open and will close on December 11. Presales for Verified Fan begin December 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 7
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jan 28
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jan 29
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jan 31
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 2
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 3
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb 4
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 7
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 8
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 10
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 11
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Feb 14
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 15
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 17
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 18
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf
Noah Kahan and Jack Van Cleaf at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 31
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at P&J Live, Aberdeen
P&J Live, Aberdeen Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan
Dermot Kennedy and Noah Kahan at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 26
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
May 30
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jun 2
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jun 3
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 6
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 7
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 9
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 10
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 11
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jun 13
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 14
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 17
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 18
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Jun 20
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 22
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 23
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 29
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Burlington Waterfront Park
Burlington Waterfront Park Burlington, VT
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 8
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 9
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 11
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 15
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 16
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 18
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 19
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 12
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 13
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 15
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 16
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 17
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Noah Kahan on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.

