Noah Kahan Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Stick Season Tour' through fall and winter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 20, 2022

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Noah Kahan has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the Stick Season Tour, newly planned concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across North America. Before then, Noah's calendar includes a couple of festival performances in September and a fall tour with opener Stephen Sanchez.

The song "Stick Season" has made big waves since being shared in July, with the full album release set for October 14.

When do Noah Kahan 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NORTHERN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Oceans Calling Festival
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Oct 12
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Oct 13
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 16
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 19
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Rescheduled
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 20
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 21
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Calvin Theatre
Calvin Theatre Northampton, MA
Oct 22
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 25
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 28
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 29
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 30
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 1
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 3
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 4
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 5
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 13
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 15
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 16
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 18
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 19
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 27
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jan 28
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jan 29
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jan 31
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 2
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 3
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb 7
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 8
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 10
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 11
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Feb 14
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 15
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 18
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

We recommend following Noah Kahan on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to his new songs "Northern Attitude" and the title track. For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.

