Noah Kahan Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Noah Kahan has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the Stick Season Tour, newly planned concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across North America. Before then, Noah's calendar includes a couple of festival performances in September and a fall tour with opener Stephen Sanchez.

The song "Stick Season" has made big waves since being shared in July, with the full album release set for October 14.

When do Noah Kahan 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NORTHERN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Noah Kahan on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to his new songs "Northern Attitude" and the title track. For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.