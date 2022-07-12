View all results for 'alt'
Noah Kahan Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Amos Lee, Stephen Sanchez, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2022

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has added 2022 tour dates.

Billed with Kahan's newest song, "Stick Season," the newly planned concerts are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining him as the opening act will be like-minded musician Stephen Sanchez. Before then, Noah has additional shows, an opening gig for Amos Lee in Colorado, and a couple of festival performances lined up this summer.

When do Noah Kahan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan at Dreamland Film, Theatre & Cultural Center
Dreamland Film, Theatre & Cultural Center Nantucket, MA
Aug 16
Amos Lee and Noah Kahan
Amos Lee and Noah Kahan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Oceans Calling Festival
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Oct 12
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Oct 13
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 16
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 19
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Rescheduled
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 20
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 21
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Calvin Theatre
Calvin Theatre Northampton, MA
Oct 22
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 25
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 28
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 29
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 1
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 3
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 4
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 5
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 15
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 16
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 18
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 19
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez
Noah Kahan and Stephen Sanchez at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

We recommend following Noah Kahan on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.

