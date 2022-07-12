Noah Kahan Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has added 2022 tour dates.

Billed with Kahan's newest song, "Stick Season," the newly planned concerts are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining him as the opening act will be like-minded musician Stephen Sanchez. Before then, Noah has additional shows, an opening gig for Amos Lee in Colorado, and a couple of festival performances lined up this summer.

When do Noah Kahan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

