Noah Kahan Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Noah Kahan added 2024 tour dates, billed as We'll All Be Here Forever.

The new concerts are set from March into July at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening act for the July 19th show in Boston will be Mt. Joy. After a festival performance later this month, Noah returns to touring the USA. European tour dates are on tap starting in November.

When do Noah Kahan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on September 24. Presales for Artist begin September 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Noah Kahan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.