Noah Kahan Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Noah Kahan added 2024 tour dates, billed as We'll All Be Here Forever.
The new concerts are set from March into July at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening act for the July 19th show in Boston will be Mt. Joy. After a festival performance later this month, Noah returns to touring the USA. European tour dates are on tap starting in November.
When do Noah Kahan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on September 24. Presales for Artist begin September 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Noah Kahan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 16
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 29
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Oct 3
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Oct 4
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Oct 9
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Oct 10
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Oct 12
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Tallahassee, FL
Oct 15
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Nov 5
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 6
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 8
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 10
Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
NX Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 15
National Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 16
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 17
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 20
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 7
to
Jan 10
Moon Palace Cancun
Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 8
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 10
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 11
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 14
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 15
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 18
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Feb 21
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Feb 23
K.B Hallen
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Feb 25
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Feb 26
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 26
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 28
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 29
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 30
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 2
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 6
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 7
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Apr 9
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 10
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 13
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush
Miramar Beach, FL
May 22
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
May 25
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
May 28
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 29
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jun 4
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 5
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 7
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jun 11
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jun 13
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 14
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jun 18
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 21
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 25
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Jun 29
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Jul 1
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 3
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Jul 5
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Jul 6
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Jul 9
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 13
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Jul 16
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Noah Kahan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.