View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Noah Kahan Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

65+ concerts in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 20, 2023

Noah Kahan added 2024 tour dates, billed as We'll All Be Here Forever.

The new concerts are set from March into July at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening act for the July 19th show in Boston will be Mt. Joy. After a festival performance later this month, Noah returns to touring the USA. European tour dates are on tap starting in November.

When do Noah Kahan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on September 24. Presales for Artist begin September 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noah Kahan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 16
Noah Kahan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Noah Kahan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
Noah Kahan and Ruston Kelly at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Oct 3
Noah Kahan and Samia at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 4
Noah Kahan and Samia at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 6
to
Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 9
Noah Kahan and Samia at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Oct 10
Noah Kahan and Samia at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 12
Noah Kahan at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Oct 15
Noah Kahan at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 4
Noah Kahan at Gretchen
Gretchen Berlin, Germany
Nov 4
Noah Kahan and Tiny Habits at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Nov 5
Noah Kahan at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 6
Noah Kahan at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 8
Noah Kahan at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 10
Noah Kahan at Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds Beckett Student Union Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Noah Kahan at NX Newcastle
NX Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Noah Kahan at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Noah Kahan at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Nov 15
Noah Kahan at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Nov 16
Noah Kahan at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Noah Kahan at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Noah Kahan at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 20
Noah Kahan at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Noah Kahan and Tiny Habits at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 7
to
Jan 10
Out of the Blue Festival at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 8
Noah Kahan at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 10
Noah Kahan at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 11
Noah Kahan at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Noah Kahan at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Noah Kahan at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 15
Noah Kahan at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Noah Kahan at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 18
Noah Kahan at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Feb 21
Noah Kahan at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 23
Noah Kahan at K.B Hallen
K.B Hallen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Feb 25
Noah Kahan at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Feb 26
Noah Kahan at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 26
Noah Kahan at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 28
Noah Kahan at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 29
Noah Kahan at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 30
Noah Kahan at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 2
Noah Kahan at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 6
Noah Kahan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 7
Noah Kahan at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Apr 9
Noah Kahan at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 10
Noah Kahan at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 13
Noah Kahan at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
May 22
Noah Kahan at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 25
Noah Kahan at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 28
Noah Kahan at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 29
Noah Kahan at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 4
Noah Kahan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 5
Noah Kahan at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 7
Noah Kahan at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 11
Noah Kahan at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 13
Noah Kahan at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 14
Noah Kahan at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 18
Noah Kahan at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 21
Noah Kahan at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 25
Noah Kahan at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jun 29
Noah Kahan at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 1
Noah Kahan at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 3
Noah Kahan at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 5
Noah Kahan at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 6
Noah Kahan at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 9
Noah Kahan at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 13
Noah Kahan at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jul 16
Noah Kahan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 19
Noah Kahan and Mt. Joy at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Noah Kahan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Noah Kahan's Zumic artist page.

1
241
artists
Noah Kahan
genres
Alt Rock Folk Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan
Jul
16
Noah Kahan
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Noah Kahan Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 23, 2023
Noah Kahan Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Noah Kahan
2
3419
image for article Noah Kahan Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 20, 2022
Noah Kahan Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Indie Pop Pop Singer-Songwriter Noah Kahan
2
949
image for article Noah Kahan Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 12, 2022
Noah Kahan Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Indie Pop Pop Singer-Songwriter Noah Kahan
2
955
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart