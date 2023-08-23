View all results for 'alt'
Noname Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2023

Up-and-coming rapper Noname announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Sundial.

The newly planned concerts begin in her hometown of Chicago, and visit 20+ venues across North America in October and November. This will be Noname's most extensive time on the road since 2019 when she toured with Anderson .Paak.

When do Noname 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Noname Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 19
Noname at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Noname All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 11
Noname at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 12
Noname at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 13
Noname at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 15
Noname at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 17
Noname at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Oct 22
Noname at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
Noname at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 24
Noname at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 25
Noname at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 27
Noname at 1884 Lounge
1884 Lounge Memphis, TN
Oct 29
Noname at Zydeco
Zydeco Birmingham, AL
Oct 30
Noname at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
Noname at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Nov 2
Noname at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 3
Noname at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Nov 6
Noname at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 7
Noname at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Nov 8
Noname at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 9
Noname at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 13
Noname at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 15
Noname at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Noname on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Noname's Zumic artist page.

artists
Noname
genres
Hip Hop Jazzy Hip Hop Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Noname
Noname
