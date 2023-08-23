Noname Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming rapper Noname announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Sundial.

The newly planned concerts begin in her hometown of Chicago, and visit 20+ venues across North America in October and November. This will be Noname's most extensive time on the road since 2019 when she toured with Anderson .Paak.

When do Noname 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Noname on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

