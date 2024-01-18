View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Norah Jones Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2024

This week, Norah Jones announced 2024 tour dates.

Seven new May concerts are planned at venues along the East Coast, kicking off at Fenway Park in Boston and then winding through New York, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. Norah also has a festival set scheduled at Bottlerock in California.

In related news, Norah plans to release a new album on March 8 titled Visions. Listen to the new song "Running."

When do Norah Jones 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Citi cardholders begin January 22. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Norah Jones Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 10
Norah Jones and Emily King at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May 16
Norah Jones and Emily King at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 19
Norah Jones and Emily King at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY

Norah Jones All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 6
Norah Jones and Emily King at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 7
Norah Jones and Emily King at The Bardavon 1869 Opera House
The Bardavon 1869 Opera House Poughkeepsie, NY
May 10
Norah Jones and Emily King at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May 13
Norah Jones and Emily King at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
May 15
Norah Jones and Emily King at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 16
Norah Jones and Emily King at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 19
Norah Jones and Emily King at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Norah Jones on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Norah Jones, check out her Zumic artist page.

1
386
artists
Norah Jones
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter Vocal Vocal Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Norah Jones
Norah Jones
May
10
Norah Jones and Emily King
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May
16
Norah Jones and Emily King
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May
19
Norah Jones and Emily King
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Norah Jones Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 8, 2022
Norah Jones Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Pop Singer-Songwriter Vocal Jazz Norah Jones
2
2411
image for article Norah Jones and Mavis Staples Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 27, 2020
Norah Jones and Mavis Staples Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Jazz Pop Singer-Songwriter Vocal Jazz Norah Jones
1
3310
image for article Puss N Boots Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 10, 2019
Puss N Boots Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Alt Country Catherine Popper Norah Jones Puss N Boots Sasha Dobson
1
1122
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart