Norah Jones Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Norah Jones announced 2024 tour dates.

Seven new May concerts are planned at venues along the East Coast, kicking off at Fenway Park in Boston and then winding through New York, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. Norah also has a festival set scheduled at Bottlerock in California.

In related news, Norah plans to release a new album on March 8 titled Visions. Listen to the new song "Running."

When do Norah Jones 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Citi cardholders begin January 22. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Norah Jones All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Norah Jones on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Norah Jones, check out her Zumic artist page.