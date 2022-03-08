View all results for 'alt'
Norah Jones Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America with Regina Spektor
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2022

On the heels of celebrating the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut studio album, Come Away with Me, Norah Jones has announced details for her first run of 2022 tour dates. Joining Norah on select dates will be Regina Spektor, who will entertain audiences with a solo performance.

The newly planned concerts are set from June into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. Norah will also be performing at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

When do Norah Jones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NJSUMMER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Norah Jones Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 4
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Norah Jones All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
Jun 20
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 21
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 24
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jun 25
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Jun 26
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Jun 28
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 29
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 15
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 16
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jul 19
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 20
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 22
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway Richmond, VA
Jul 23
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 24
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 28
Norah Jones
Norah Jones at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jul 30
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 1
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 2
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 4
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

We recommend following Norah Jones on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

A 20th anniversary edition of Come Away with Me is scheduled for release on April 29. For more music, news, and tour information about Norah Jones, check out her Zumic artist page.

Norah Jones
Pop Singer-Songwriter Vocal Jazz
Norah Jones
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
