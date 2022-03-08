Norah Jones Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

On the heels of celebrating the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut studio album, Come Away with Me, Norah Jones has announced details for her first run of 2022 tour dates. Joining Norah on select dates will be Regina Spektor, who will entertain audiences with a solo performance.

The newly planned concerts are set from June into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. Norah will also be performing at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

When do Norah Jones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NJSUMMER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Norah Jones All Tour Dates and Tickets

A 20th anniversary edition of Come Away with Me is scheduled for release on April 29.