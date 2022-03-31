North Mississippi Allstars Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Roots rockers North Mississippi Allstars have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The upcoming tour is in conjunction with the new album, Set Sail, which is currently available on streaming platforms and set to be released as vinyl and physical versions on April 1.

The Allstars will embark on a tour across America next month, including headlining concerts and a handful of festival appearances. In June, the boys head to the UK and Netherlands for a few shows before coming back to the States for more touring. The newly added dates are scheduled from August into October.

When do North Mississippi Allstars 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for American Express cardholders local venues / radio presales are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

