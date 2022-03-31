View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

North Mississippi Allstars Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New album out, jamming in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 31, 2022

Roots rockers North Mississippi Allstars have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The upcoming tour is in conjunction with the new album, Set Sail, which is currently available on streaming platforms and set to be released as vinyl and physical versions on April 1.

The Allstars will embark on a tour across America next month, including headlining concerts and a handful of festival appearances. In June, the boys head to the UK and Netherlands for a few shows before coming back to the States for more touring. The newly added dates are scheduled from August into October.

When do North Mississippi Allstars 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for American Express cardholders local venues / radio presales are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

North Mississippi Allstars Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 3
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Oct 6
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

North Mississippi Allstars All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 7
to
Apr 9
Suwannee Rising
Suwannee Rising at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park - Festival Entrance
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park - Festival Entrance Live Oak, FL
Apr 23
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Powder Mountain
Powder Mountain Eden, UT
May 1
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
May 7
Mississippi Makers Fest
Mississippi Makers Fest at Two Mississippi Museums
Two Mississippi Museums Jackson, MS
May 8
North Mississippi Allstars and Jon Cleary and The Absolute Monster Gentlemen
North Mississippi Allstars and Jon Cleary and The Absolute Monster Gentlemen at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 12
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 13
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Sandy Springs, GA
May 14
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Tuffy's Music Box
Tuffy's Music Box Sanford, FL
May 20
to
May 22
Bayou Boogaloo & Cajun Festival
Bayou Boogaloo & Cajun Festival at Town Point Park
Town Point Park Norfolk, VA
May 21
to
May 22
Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival
Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival at Sandy Point State Park
Sandy Point State Park Annapolis, MD
Jun 1
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Lafayette
Lafayette London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Red Rooster
Red Rooster at Euston Hall
Euston Hall Euston, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
to
Jun 6
Ribs and Blues
Ribs and Blues at Raalte, Netherlands
Raalte, Netherlands Raalte, Overste, Netherlands
Jun 6
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Tolhuistuin
Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 4
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at FitzGerald's
FitzGerald's Berwyn, IL
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
RIDE Festival
RIDE Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Jul 14
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at McPike Park
McPike Park Madison, WI
Aug 31
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Sep 16
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Antones
Antones Austin, TX
Sep 17
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Antones
Antones Austin, TX
Sep 30
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 1
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Cohoes Music Hall
Cohoes Music Hall Cohoes, NY
Oct 2
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Oct 3
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Oct 6
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Oct 7
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Oct 8
North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars at The Hamilton
The Hamilton Washington, DC

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following North Mississippi Allstars on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the North Mississippi Allstars Zumic artist page.

2
98
artists
North Mississippi Allstars
genres
Blues Rock Folk Blues Jamband Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars
Oct
3
North Mississippi Allstars
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Oct
6
North Mississippi Allstars
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Blackberry Smoke Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 8, 2020
Blackberry Smoke Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Blues Rock Jamband Rock Southern Rock Blackberry Smoke North Mississippi Allstars
1
1249
image for article The Best Blues Music of 2017
November 16, 2018
The Best Blues Music of 2017
News 'Big Head' Todd Mohr A.J. Croce Aaron Keylock Alabama Shakes All Them Witches Anderson Camelo Ari Frello One Man Band Big Daddy Wilson Buddy Guy Cary Morin Cat Clyde Changing Tunes Christine Pizzuti Chuck Berry Claudia Eliaza Dan Zanes Dave Keyes Dee Dee Bridgewater Elton John Elvin Bishop Eric Bibb Garland Jeffreys Gary Clark Jr. Gary Lucas George Thorogood Gov't Mule Grateful Dead Gregg Allman Hard Working Americans Hi Rhythm Iggy Pop Jack White Jade Bird Jamey Johnson Jeff Beck Joe Bonamassa joe louis walker Justin Townes Earle Keb' Mo' Kenny Wayne Shepherd Leon Russell Lizz Wright Lonnie Brooks Mike Ledbetter Monster Mike Welch Nona Hendryx North Mississippi Allstars Otis Taylor Randy Bachman Robert Cray Robert Plant Robin Trower Ron Miles Ronnie Baker Brooks Ronnie Earl Samantha Fish Sean Chambers Son Little Son Volt Songhoy Blues Southern Avenue Stephen Stills Steven Tyler Taj Mahal Tamikrest The Cash Box Kings The Jerry Douglas Band The Marcus King Band The Rolling Stones The Wood Brothers Tinariwen Tony Joe White Uirá Cabral Valerie June Van Morrison Vin Mott Vince Gill Walter Trout Warren Haynes Willie Nelson
2
1917
image for article Tedeschi Trucks Band Set "Wheels of Soul" 2016 Tour Dates with Los Lobos & North Mississippi Allstars: Ticket Presale Code Info
February 2, 2016
Tedeschi Trucks Band Set "Wheels of Soul" 2016 Tour Dates with Lo...
Tickets Americana Blues Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Los Lobos North Mississippi Allstars Tedeschi Trucks Band Alpharetta, GA Bangor, ME Charlotte, NC Cincinnati, OH Gilford, NH Huber Heights, OH Massachusetts Michigan Rochester, NY Saratoga Springs, NY
1
1076
Back to top
seating chart