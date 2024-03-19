Northlane Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Northlane announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Mirror's Edge.

New concerts are planned in June and July at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening bands will be Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker. In May, Northlane have a festival performance in Australia.

Mirror's Edge is set for release on April 12. Listen to the advance single, "Afterimage" featuring Ian Kenny.

When do Northlane 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is KFn0rthlane. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Northlane All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Northlane on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Northlane's Zumic artist page.