Northlane Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America and new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 19, 2024

This week, Northlane announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Mirror's Edge.

New concerts are planned in June and July at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening bands will be Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker. In May, Northlane have a festival performance in Australia.

Mirror's Edge is set for release on April 12. Listen to the advance single, "Afterimage" featuring Ian Kenny.

When do Northlane 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is KFn0rthlane. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Northlane Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Northlane All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Bass In The Grass 2024 at Mindil Beach
Mindil Beach Darwin, NT, Australia
Jun 21
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 22
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jun 23
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jun 24
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 26
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 27
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at The Palace Theatre
The Palace Theatre Calgary, AB, Canada
Jun 30
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jul 1
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jul 3
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Jul 4
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Jul 5
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 6
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 7
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 9
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 10
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jul 11
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 12
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Jul 13
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jul 14
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jul 16
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Jul 17
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 19
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Jul 20
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jul 21
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jul 23
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jul 24
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 26
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at House of Blues - Old Location
House of Blues - Old Location Anaheim, CA
Jul 27
Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, and Windwaker at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Northlane on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Northlane's Zumic artist page.

