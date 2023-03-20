Nothing But Thieves Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nothing But Thieves have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Dead Club City. The LP is scheduled for release on July 7.

Billed as Welcome To The DCC World Tour, dates across North America are planned in September and October. Next month, Nothing But Thieves will tour Australia before having festival performances through the summer and fall months in Europe and America.

When do Nothing But Thieves 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DEADCLUBCITY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 20, 2023 at 11:22 am ET.