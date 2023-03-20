Nothing But Thieves Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nothing But Thieves have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Dead Club City. The LP is scheduled for release on July 7.
Billed as Welcome To The DCC World Tour, dates across North America are planned in September and October. Next month, Nothing But Thieves will tour Australia before having festival performances through the summer and fall months in Europe and America.
When do Nothing But Thieves 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is DEADCLUBCITY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nothing But Thieves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 16
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Nothing But Thieves All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 21
Adelaide Showgrounds
Wayville, SA, Australia
Apr 22
Maitland Showground
South Maitland, NSW, Australia
Apr 23
Exhibition Park - Canberra (EPIC)
Mitchell, ACT, Australia
Apr 26
The Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 27
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 29
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground
North Bendigo, VIC, Australia
Apr 30
Kawana Sports Western Precinct
Warana, QLD, Australia
May 2
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
May 3
Metropolis Fremantle
Fremantle, WA, Australia
May 6
Hay Park
Withers, WA, Australia
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Aarhus, Denmark
Denmark, Europe
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Nuremberg, DE
Germany, Europe
Jun 5
LKA Longhorn
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 7
to
Aug 10
Caribana Festival
Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jun 8
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Park 360
Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia, Poland
Jul 1
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 5
to
Jul 9
Chateau De Beauregard
Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 19
to
Jul 23
Electric Castle
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Óbuda Island
Budapest, Hungary
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Störmthaler See
Großpösna, Germany
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Richfield Avenue
City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Sep 14
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Sep 15
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 18
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 22
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Sep 23
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 25
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 26
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Oct 1
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Oct 2
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 3
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Oct 7
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing But Thieves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the new song "Welcome to the DCC." For more, check out the Nothing But Thieves Zumic artist page.
Editor's note: This article was updated on March 20, 2023 at 11:22 am ET.