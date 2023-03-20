View all results for 'alt'
Nothing But Thieves Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts for English rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2023

Nothing But Thieves have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Dead Club City. The LP is scheduled for release on July 7.

Billed as Welcome To The DCC World Tour, dates across North America are planned in September and October. Next month, Nothing But Thieves will tour Australia before having festival performances through the summer and fall months in Europe and America.

When do Nothing But Thieves 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DEADCLUBCITY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 16
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Apr 21
Groovin The Moo - Wayville
Groovin The Moo - Wayville at Adelaide Showgrounds
Adelaide Showgrounds Wayville, SA, Australia
Apr 22
Groovin The Moo - Maitland
Groovin The Moo - Maitland at Maitland Showground
Maitland Showground South Maitland, NSW, Australia
Apr 23
Groovin The Moo - Canberra
Groovin The Moo - Canberra at Exhibition Park - Canberra (EPIC)
Exhibition Park - Canberra (EPIC) Mitchell, ACT, Australia
Apr 26
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Fortitude Music Hall
The Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 27
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 29
Groovin The Moo - Bendigo
Groovin The Moo - Bendigo at Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground North Bendigo, VIC, Australia
Apr 30
Groovin The Moo - Sunshine Coast
Groovin The Moo - Sunshine Coast at Kawana Sports Western Precinct
Kawana Sports Western Precinct Warana, QLD, Australia
May 2
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
May 3
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Metropolis Fremantle
Metropolis Fremantle Fremantle, WA, Australia
May 6
Groovin The Moo - Bunbury
Groovin The Moo - Bunbury at Hay Park
Hay Park Withers, WA, Australia
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Northside Festival Denmark 2023
Northside Festival Denmark 2023 at Aarhus, Denmark
Aarhus, Denmark Denmark, Europe
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Park
Rock im Park at Nuremberg, DE
Nuremberg, DE Germany, Europe
Jun 5
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 7
to
Aug 10
Caribana Festival
Caribana Festival at Caribana Festival
Caribana Festival Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jun 8
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Rock For People
Rock For People at Park 360
Park 360 Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jul 1
I-Days: The Black Keys, Liam Gallagher, and Nothing But Thieves
I-Days: The Black Keys, Liam Gallagher, and Nothing But Thieves at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 5
to
Jul 9
Festival Beauregard
Festival Beauregard at Chateau De Beauregard
Chateau De Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
TRNSMT Festival
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
to
Jul 13
Slottsfjell
Slottsfjell at Kaldnes
Kaldnes Tønsberg, Norway
Jul 19
to
Jul 23
Electric Castle Festival
Electric Castle Festival at Electric Castle
Electric Castle Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island
Óbuda Island Budapest, Hungary
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Pukklepop
Pukklepop at Hasselt, BE
Hasselt, BE
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Highfield Festival 2023
Highfield Festival 2023 at Störmthaler See
Störmthaler See Großpösna, Germany
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue
Richfield Avenue City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 14
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 15
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 18
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 23
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 25
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 26
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Sep 28
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Sep 29
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 2
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 3
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing But Thieves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song "Welcome to the DCC." For more, check out the Nothing But Thieves Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 20, 2023 at 11:22 am ET.

Nothing But Thieves
