View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Nothing But Thieves Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts for English rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 12, 2024

Nothing But Thieves added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Dead Club City. Billed as Welcome To The DCC World Tour, dates across North America are planned in October and November at mid-sized venues with opening act Sports Team.

In the coming weeks, Nothing But Thieves have festival performances in Europe before touring through Mexico, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Nothing But Thieves also have June dates opening for Green Day.

When do Nothing But Thieves 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nothing But Thieves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 12
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Nothing But Thieves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Estereo Picnic at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 27
Nothing But Thieves at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Apr 19
Nothing But Thieves at Old Depot OSY
Old Depot OSY Athina, Greece
Apr 20
Nothing But Thieves at Old Depot OSY
Old Depot OSY Athina, Greece
Apr 27
Nothing But Thieves at The Agenda Venues FZC LLC
The Agenda Venues FZC LLC دبي, United Arab Emirates
Apr 30
Nothing But Thieves at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
May 1
Nothing But Thieves at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 4
Nothing But Thieves at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 7
Nothing But Thieves at Hindley Street Music Hall
Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
May 9
Nothing But Thieves at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
May 10
Nothing But Thieves at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 16
I Days: Green Day and Nothing But Thieves at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 19
Nothing But Thieves at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park
Seaclose Park Isle of Wight, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 25
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Bellahouston Park
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Nothing But Thieves and Sounds of the City at Millennium Square Leeds
Millennium Square Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Main Square Festival at Citadelle d'Arras
Citadelle d'Arras Arras, Hauts-de-France, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
La Nuit de l'Erdre at Parc Du Port Mulon
Parc Du Port Mulon Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Summer Well at Domeniul Știrbey
Domeniul Știrbey Buftea, IF, Romania
Aug 9
to
Aug 10
Grape Festival at Letisko Trenčín
Letisko Trenčín Trenčín, Trenčín Region, Slovakia
Aug 17
to
Aug 18
Summer Sonic - Toyko at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 17
to
Aug 18
Summer Sonic - Osaka at Expo Commemorative Park
Expo Commemorative Park Suita, Osaka, Japan
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
LaLaLa Festival at Jakarta International Expo
Jakarta International Expo Kecamatan Pademangan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Sep 7
to
Sep 8
Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark München
Olympiapark München München, BY, Germany
Oct 4
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 5
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 6
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 8
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Oct 10
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 11
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 12
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 14
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 15
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 17
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 18
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 22
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 24
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 26
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 27
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 29
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 2
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 3
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing But Thieves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nothing But Thieves Zumic artist page.

1
357
artists
Nothing But Thieves
genres
Alt Rock Hard Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves
Oct
12
Nothing But Thieves and Sports Team
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Nothing But Thieves Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 20, 2023
Nothing But Thieves Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Alt Rock Hard Rock Indie Rock Nothing But Thieves
1
1358
image for article AWOLNATION Set 2018 'Here Come The Runts Tour' Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 7, 2017
AWOLNATION Set 2018 'Here Come The Runts Tour' Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock AWOLNATION Nothing But Thieves
1
1917
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart