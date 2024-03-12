Nothing But Thieves Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nothing But Thieves added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Dead Club City. Billed as Welcome To The DCC World Tour, dates across North America are planned in October and November at mid-sized venues with opening act Sports Team.

In the coming weeks, Nothing But Thieves have festival performances in Europe before touring through Mexico, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Nothing But Thieves also have June dates opening for Green Day.

When do Nothing But Thieves 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nothing But Thieves All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing But Thieves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nothing But Thieves Zumic artist page.