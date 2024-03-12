Nothing But Thieves Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nothing But Thieves added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Dead Club City. Billed as Welcome To The DCC World Tour, dates across North America are planned in October and November at mid-sized venues with opening act Sports Team.
In the coming weeks, Nothing But Thieves have festival performances in Europe before touring through Mexico, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Nothing But Thieves also have June dates opening for Green Day.
When do Nothing But Thieves 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Hipodromo de San Isidro
Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 27
Guanamor Teatro Studio
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Apr 19
Old Depot OSY
Athina, Greece
Apr 20
Old Depot OSY
Athina, Greece
Apr 27
The Agenda Venues FZC LLC
دبي, United Arab Emirates
Apr 30
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
May 1
Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 4
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 7
Hindley Street Music Hall
Adelaide, SA, Australia
May 9
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
May 10
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 16
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 19
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Seaclose Park
Isle of Wight, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Emirates Old Trafford
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 25
Bellahouston Park
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Millennium Square Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Citadelle d'Arras
Arras, Hauts-de-France, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Parc Du Port Mulon
Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Iberdrola Music
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Domeniul Știrbey
Buftea, IF, Romania
Aug 9
to
Aug 10
Letisko Trenčín
Trenčín, Trenčín Region, Slovakia
Aug 17
to
Aug 18
ZOZO Marine Stadium
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 17
to
Aug 18
Expo Commemorative Park
Suita, Osaka, Japan
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
Jakarta International Expo
Kecamatan Pademangan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Sep 7
to
Sep 8
Olympiapark München
München, BY, Germany
Oct 4
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 5
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Oct 6
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Oct 8
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Oct 10
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Oct 11
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 15
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 17
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 18
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 19
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 22
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 24
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 26
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 27
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 29
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 2
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Nov 3
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing But Thieves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
