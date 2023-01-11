Nothing More Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue

Texas rock band Nothing More have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Spirits.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The opening acts will be Crown the Empire and Thousand Below. Also on Nothing More's 2023 schedule are a number of festival performances in America and Europe.

When do Nothing More 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VALHALLA. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nothing More All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Nothing More on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Nothing More's Zumic artist page.