View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Nothing More Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Spirits' North American tour with Crown the Empire and Thousand Below
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2023
Photo Credit: Jody Domingue

Texas rock band Nothing More have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Spirits.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The opening acts will be Crown the Empire and Thousand Below. Also on Nothing More's 2023 schedule are a number of festival performances in America and Europe.

When do Nothing More 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VALHALLA. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nothing More Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 9
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Nothing More All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
to
Jan 28
ShipRocked
ShipRocked at ShipRocked
ShipRocked Canaveral Acres, FL
Mar 31
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 1
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Apr 2
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 4
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Apr 5
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 7
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 8
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Apr 9
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 11
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Apr 12
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Five Flags Center
Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA
Apr 13
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at 7 Flags Event Center
7 Flags Event Center Clive, IA
Apr 15
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 16
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Apr 17
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 19
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 21
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Palace Theatre
The Palace Theatre Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 22
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 24
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 25
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Apr 27
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 28
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 29
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
May 1
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 3
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
May 5
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 6
98 KUPD U Fest 2023
98 KUPD U Fest 2023 at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 26
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
May 27
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Mystic Festival
Mystic Festival at Gdansk Shipyard
Gdansk Shipyard Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
Heavy Load Festival
Heavy Load Festival at Wetzikon Eishalle
Wetzikon Eishalle Wetzikon, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 25
KNOTFEST Italy 2023
KNOTFEST Italy 2023 at Arena Parco Nord Bologna
Arena Parco Nord Bologna Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro Viveiro, Spain
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Evil Live Festival
Evil Live Festival at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Nothing More on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Nothing More's Zumic artist page.

2
96
artists
Nothing More
genres
Alt Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Prog Metal Prog Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Nothing More
Nothing More
Apr
9
Nothing More, Crown the Empire, and Thousand Below
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 9, 2022
Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Asking Alexandria Nothing More
2
780
image for article Ghost Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 21, 2019
Ghost Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Metal Rock Ghost Nothing More
5
8546
image for article Three Days Grace Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 16, 2018
Three Days Grace Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Metal Grunge Metal Rock Bad Wolves Fozzy Nothing More Three Days Grace
2
1955
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart