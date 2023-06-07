View all results for 'alt'
nothing,nowhere. Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Fall Out Boy
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2023

nothing,nowhere. have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with the new album, Void Eternal.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and / or Unity-TX. In mid-October, nothing,nowhere. head out on a tour through Europe opening for Fall Out Boy and PVRIS.

When do nothing,nowhere. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

nothing,nowhere. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 5
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 6
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 8
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 9
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Sep 12
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 13
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 14
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 17
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Roxy
The Roxy Minerva, OH
Sep 18
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Sep 20
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 23
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 25
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 26
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Sep 28
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Empire Garage LLC
Empire Garage LLC Austin, TX
Sep 29
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 1
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 2
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 3
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Oct 8
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 10
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 12
nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 17
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 18
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 20
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 21
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Oct 23
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 24
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 25
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 27
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Nov 7
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 8
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow nothing,nowhere. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the nothing,nowhere. Zumic artist page.

