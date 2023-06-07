nothing,nowhere. Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

nothing,nowhere. have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with the new album, Void Eternal.
The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and / or Unity-TX. In mid-October, nothing,nowhere. head out on a tour through Europe opening for Fall Out Boy and PVRIS.
When do nothing,nowhere. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 6
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
Sep 5
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Sep 6
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
Sep 8
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Sep 9
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
Sep 12
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 13
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 18
The KING of CLUBS
Columbus, OH
Sep 20
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 23
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Sep 25
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 28
Empire Garage LLC
Austin, TX
Sep 29
The Studio at the Factory
Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Sunshine Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Oct 3
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Hawthorne Theatre
Portland, OR
Oct 8
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 10
The Regent Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 12
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Oct 17
COS Torwar
Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 18
Mala sportovni hala
Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 20
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 21
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Oct 23
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Oct 24
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 25
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 27
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 29
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Nov 7
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 8
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
