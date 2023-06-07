nothing,nowhere. Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

nothing,nowhere. have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with the new album, Void Eternal.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and / or Unity-TX. In mid-October, nothing,nowhere. head out on a tour through Europe opening for Fall Out Boy and PVRIS.

When do nothing,nowhere. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

nothing,nowhere. All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow nothing,nowhere. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

