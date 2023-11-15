O.A.R. Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, O.A.R. added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from July into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe, and / or DJ Logic. Currently, O.A.R. guitarist Marc Roberge is on a solo headlining tour.

When do O.A.R. 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PEACE. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

o.a.r. All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow O.A.R. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

