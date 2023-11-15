View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

O.A.R. Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer shows with Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe, DJ Logic
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2023

This week, O.A.R. added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from July into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe, and / or DJ Logic. Currently, O.A.R. guitarist Marc Roberge is on a solo headlining tour.

When do O.A.R. 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PEACE. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

o.a.r. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 17
Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) and Stephen Kellogg at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec 3
Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley (of O.A.R.) - Early Show at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Dec 3
Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley (of O.A.R.) - Late Show at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Jul 19
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 21
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 25
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 26
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

o.a.r. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 16
Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) and Stephen Kellogg at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Nov 17
Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) and Stephen Kellogg at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Nov 18
Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) and Stephen Kellogg at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Nov 19
Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) and Stephen Kellogg at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Dec 3
Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley (of O.A.R.) - Early Show at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Dec 3
Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley (of O.A.R.) - Late Show at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Mar 1
to
Mar 2
Cardboard Classic at Montage Mountain at Montage Mountain Resorts
Montage Mountain Resorts Scranton, PA
Jul 16
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 18
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 19
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 20
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 21
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 23
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 25
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 26
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 27
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 28
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 31
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 2
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 3
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 4
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 7
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 8
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 9
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 10
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 13
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Aug 14
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 16
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Aug 17
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 18
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 21
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 23
Ravinia Festival - O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 24
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 25
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 27
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 29
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 30
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Aug 31
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 1
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 4
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Sep 5
O.A.R., Ripe, and DJ Logic at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Nov 14
O.A.R. at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 15
O.A.R. at The Sound (FL)
The Sound (FL) Clearwater, FL
Nov 16
O.A.R. at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Nov 17
O.A.R. at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow O.A.R. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out O.A.R.'s Zumic artist page.

1
173
artists
o.a.r.
genres
Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist o.a.r.
o.a.r.
Nov
17
Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) and Stephen Kellogg
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec
3
Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley (of O.A.R.) - Early Show
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Dec
3
Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley (of O.A.R.) - Late Show
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Jul
25
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul
26
O.A.R., Fitz and The Tantrums, and DJ Logic
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart