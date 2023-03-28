ODESZA Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic duo ODESZA have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Last Goodbye.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from August into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be Bob Moses, Bonobo, Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and / or QRTR & Olan. ODESZA also have a number of festival performances coming up in the months ahead.

When do ODESZA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 29. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ODESZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow ODESZA on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out ODESZA's Zumic artist page.