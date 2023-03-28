View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

ODESZA Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Last Goodbye' tour across North America, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2023

Electronic duo ODESZA have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Last Goodbye.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from August into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be Bob Moses, Bonobo, Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and / or QRTR & Olan. ODESZA also have a number of festival performances coming up in the months ahead.

When do ODESZA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 29. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ODESZA Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Governors Ball Music Festival
Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY

ODESZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Governors Ball Music Festival
Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Jun 14
ODESZA, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 22
to
Jun 25
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest Davison, MI
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Summerfest - Second Week
Summerfest - Second Week at Milwaukee Summerfest
Milwaukee Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 30
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Sep 1
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 2
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Sep 3
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 8
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 9
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 12
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 14
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 16
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 20
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 29
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 30
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 4
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Oct 6
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 12
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 13
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 19
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
ODESZA, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan at Palacio de los Deportes
Palacio de los Deportes Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow ODESZA on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out ODESZA's Zumic artist page.

1
135
artists
ODESZA
genres
Chillwave Electronic Electropop Future bass Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist ODESZA
ODESZA
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Governors Ball Music Festival
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article ODESZA Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 29, 2022
ODESZA Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Electronic ODESZA
1
5198
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart