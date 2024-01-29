View all results for 'alt'
ODESZA Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eight shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 29, 2024

Electronic duo ODESZA announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, The Last Goodbye.

Billed as The Last Goodbye Finale, eight new shows are planned at major venues in June and July. ODESZA will perform two nights in Los Angeles and New York City, three nights in Washington (George), and a single show in Colorado (Boulder). The opening acts on select dates will be Bob Moses, Ben Böhmer, Tinlicker, Big Boi, DRAMA, and / or Golden Features.

According to a press release, "The Finale signifies the show's final bow, concluding its run before being officially retired, and will include a special ODESZA extended set that has never been seen before."

When do ODESZA 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist begin January 31. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ODESZA Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 21
ODESZA, Bob Moses, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 22
ODESZA, Ben Böhmer, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

ODESZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
to
May 19
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores, AL
Jun 7
ODESZA, Ben Böhmer, DRAMA, and Golden Features at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 8
ODESZA, Bob Moses, DRAMA, and Golden Features at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
ODESZA, Bob Moses, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 22
ODESZA, Ben Böhmer, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 29
ODESZA, Bob Moses, Big Boi, and Golden Features at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 4
ODESZA, Tinlicker, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 5
ODESZA, Bob Moses, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 6
ODESZA, Ben Böhmer, DRAMA, and Golden Features at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow ODESZA on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out ODESZA's Zumic artist page.

Jun
21
ODESZA, Bob Moses, DRAMA, and Golden Features
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun
22
ODESZA, Ben Böhmer, DRAMA, and Golden Features
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
