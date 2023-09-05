Of Mice & Men Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

California rockers Of Mice & Men added 2023 tour dates.

In October, the band head out on a North American tour opening for Bullet for My Valentine extending into early November. The new concerts are happening from mid-November into December at venues across Europe and the UK. Joining the bill on the new dates will be Caskets and Defects.

When do Of Mice & Men 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 6. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Of Mice & Men All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Of Mice & Men on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Of Mice & Men plan to release a new album titled Tether on October 6. For more, check out Of Mice & Men's Zumic artist page.