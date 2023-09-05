View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Of Mice & Men Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Bullet for My Valentine
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 5, 2023

California rockers Of Mice & Men added 2023 tour dates.

In October, the band head out on a North American tour opening for Bullet for My Valentine extending into early November. The new concerts are happening from mid-November into December at venues across Europe and the UK. Joining the bill on the new dates will be Caskets and Defects.

When do Of Mice & Men 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 6. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Of Mice & Men Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Of Mice & Men All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 8
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 9
Bullet For My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Le Theatre Capitole
Le Theatre Capitole Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Oct 10
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 13
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 15
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 17
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 18
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 19
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 21
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 22
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 24
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 26
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 28
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Oct 29
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 31
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 1
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 2
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Nov 4
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Nov 5
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 7
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 8
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 10
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 20
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Nov 21
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Das Bett
Das Bett Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 23
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Le Cabaret Sauvage
Le Cabaret Sauvage Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 26
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 27
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Knust
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 28
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel Köln, Germany
Nov 30
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Rebellion
Rebellion Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Slay Glasgow
Slay Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 2
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 4
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at O2 Institute2 Birmingham
O2 Institute2 Birmingham Digbeth, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Colchester Arts Centre
Colchester Arts Centre Colchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Epic Studios
Epic Studios Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at Wedgewood Rooms
Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at The Fleece
The Fleece City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Of Mice & Men, Caskets, and Defects at The Dome
The Dome London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Of Mice & Men on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Of Mice & Men plan to release a new album titled Tether on October 6. For more, check out Of Mice & Men's Zumic artist page.

