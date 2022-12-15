OFF! Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, OFF! added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The punk rock supergroup announced new shows at North American venues in April and May. OFF! are currently winding down a tour in California. In February, they return to the road in Europe. The band also has festival performances at Shaky Knees, Adjacent, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid.

When do OFF! 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fronted by Keith Morris (founding vocalist of Black Flag / Circle Jerks) and featuring Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides), OFF! have been kicking out hardcore punk since 2009. Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Free LSD.

