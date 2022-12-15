View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

OFF! Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30 concerts in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2022

This week, OFF! added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The punk rock supergroup announced new shows at North American venues in April and May. OFF! are currently winding down a tour in California. In February, they return to the road in Europe. The band also has festival performances at Shaky Knees, Adjacent, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid.

When do OFF! 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

OFF! Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 24
OFF!
OFF! at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

OFF! All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 16
OFF!
OFF! at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Dec 17
OFF!
OFF! at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Feb 1
OFF!
OFF! at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Feb 2
OFF!
OFF! at Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice
Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 4
OFF!
OFF! at Point Ephemere
Point Ephemere Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 5
OFF!
OFF! at Muziekcentrum Trix
Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 6
OFF!
OFF! at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 8
OFF!
OFF! at MOTH Club
MOTH Club London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
OFF!
OFF! at Valley Bar
Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ
Apr 29
OFF!
OFF! at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
May 2
OFF!
OFF! at The Parish
The Parish Austin, TX
May 3
OFF!
OFF! at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
May 5
OFF!
OFF! at Drkmttr
Drkmttr Goodlettsville, TN
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 9
OFF!
OFF! at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
May 10
OFF!
OFF! at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
May 12
OFF!
OFF! at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
May 13
OFF!
OFF! at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
May 14
OFF!
OFF! at Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Third Man Records Cass Corridor Detroit, MI
May 16
OFF!
OFF! at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
May 17
OFF!
OFF! at Café Campus
Café Campus Montréal, QC, Canada
May 18
OFF!
OFF! at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
May 22
OFF!
OFF! at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
May 23
OFF!
OFF! at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
May 24
OFF!
OFF! at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
May 25
OFF!
OFF! at First Unitarian Sanctuary
First Unitarian Sanctuary Philadelphia, PA
May 27
OFF!
OFF! at Tubby's Kingston
Tubby's Kingston Kingston, NY
May 27
to
May 28
Adjacent Music Festival
Adjacent Music Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
OFF Festival
OFF Festival at Katowice
Katowice Katowice, Silesian Voivodeship, Poland
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Sonic Blast
Sonic Blast at Praia da Duna do Caldeirão
Praia da Duna do Caldeirão Âncora, Viana do Castelo District, Portugal

We recommend following OFF! on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information

Fronted by Keith Morris (founding vocalist of Black Flag / Circle Jerks) and featuring Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides), OFF! have been kicking out hardcore punk since 2009. Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Free LSD.

For more, check out the OFF! Zumic artist page.

2
82
artists
OFF!
genres
Hardcore Punk Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist OFF!
OFF!
May
24
OFF!
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article OFF! Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 28, 2022
OFF! Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hardcore Punk Punk OFF!
2
380
image for article "Staring Down the Dust" - Ten Commandos ft Mark Lanegan [Spotify Audio Stream]
October 9, 2015
"Staring Down the Dust" - Ten Commandos ft Mark Lanegan [Spotify ...
Music Alt Rock Grunge Alain Johannes Mark Lanegan OFF! Pearl Jam Queens of the Stone Age Soundgarden Ten Commandos Audio Single Seattle, WA Ben Shepherd Burning Brides Dimitri Coats Matt Cameron Screaming Trees
1
988
image for article The Best Punk Rock Music Videos & Songs From 2014 [Zumic Staff Picks]
January 16, 2015
The Best Punk Rock Music Videos & Songs From 2014 [Zumic Staff Pi...
News Hardcore Punk Rock Speed Metal / Thrash Against Me! Body Count Death From Above 1979 Diarrhea Planet Fucked Up Iron Reagan Lagwagon OFF! Rancid The Menzingers The Orwells Trash Talk
1
1661
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart