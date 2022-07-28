OFF! Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photo: Jeff Forney

It's been awhile since OFF! have released an album or toured together, but they are back and going hard in 2022.

This week the punk rock supergroup announced tour dates to go along with a new album titled Free LSD. Twenty-six shows are currently scheduled at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada from October into December. The LP, due out on September 30, will be OFF!'s third full-length studio album, and first since 2014's Wasted Years. The first single "War Above Los Angeles" is currently available for streaming and as a music video.

Fronted by Keith Morris (founding vocalist of Black Flag / Circle Jerks) and featuring Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides), OFF! have been kicking out hardcore punk since 2009. For this album cycle, the band's lineup changed with Autry Fulbright II and Justin Brown taking over bass and drum duties, respectively, from original members Steven Shane McDonald and Mario Rubalcaba.

Check out the music video for the upcoming album's first single: "War Above Los Angeles."