View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

OFF! Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Touring fall to winter, following first album since 2014
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 28, 2022
Photo: Jeff Forney

It's been awhile since OFF! have released an album or toured together, but they are back and going hard in 2022.

This week the punk rock supergroup announced tour dates to go along with a new album titled Free LSD. Twenty-six shows are currently scheduled at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada from October into December. The LP, due out on September 30, will be OFF!'s third full-length studio album, and first since 2014's Wasted Years. The first single "War Above Los Angeles" is currently available for streaming and as a music video.

Fronted by Keith Morris (founding vocalist of Black Flag / Circle Jerks) and featuring Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides), OFF! have been kicking out hardcore punk since 2009. For this album cycle, the band's lineup changed with Autry Fulbright II and Justin Brown taking over bass and drum duties, respectively, from original members Steven Shane McDonald and Mario Rubalcaba.

OFF! Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 10
OFF!
OFF! at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

OFF! All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 24
OFF!
OFF! at Valley Bar
Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ
Oct 25
OFF!
OFF! at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Oct 26
OFF!
OFF! at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 27
to
Oct 30
Levitation Festival
Levitation Festival at Hotel Vegas Austin
Hotel Vegas Austin Austin, TX
Oct 28
OFF!
OFF! at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
Oct 31
OFF!
OFF! at Black Lodge
Black Lodge Memphis, TN
Nov 1
OFF!
OFF! at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Nov 2
OFF!
OFF! at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 4
OFF!
OFF! at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Nov 5
OFF!
OFF! at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Nov 6
OFF!
OFF! at First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 10
OFF!
OFF! at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 11
OFF!
OFF! at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Nov 12
OFF!
OFF! at Café Campus
Café Campus Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 13
OFF!
OFF! at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
OFF!
OFF! at Third Man Records
Third Man Records Nashville, TN
Nov 17
OFF!
OFF! at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 18
OFF!
OFF! at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Dec 8
OFF!
OFF! at Hi-Dive
Hi-Dive Denver, CO
Dec 9
OFF!
OFF! at Hi-Dive
Hi-Dive Denver, CO
Dec 10
OFF!
OFF! at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 12
OFF!
OFF! at Chop Suey
Chop Suey Seattle, WA
Dec 13
OFF!
OFF! at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 14
OFF!
OFF! at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Dec 16
OFF!
OFF! at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Dec 17
OFF!
OFF! at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
When do OFF! 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following OFF! on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for the upcoming album's first single: "War Above Los Angeles." For more, check out the OFF! Zumic artist page.

1
141
artists
OFF!
genres
Hardcore Punk Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist OFF!
OFF!
Dec
31
OFF!
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Staring Down the Dust" - Ten Commandos ft Mark Lanegan [Spotify Audio Stream]
October 9, 2015
"Staring Down the Dust" - Ten Commandos ft Mark Lanegan [Spotify ...
Music Alt Rock Grunge Mark Lanegan OFF! Pearl Jam Queens of the Stone Age Soundgarden Ten Commandos Audio Single Seattle, WA Alain Johannes Ben Shepherd Burning Brides Dimitri Coats Matt Cameron Screaming Trees
1
910
image for article The Best Punk Rock Music Videos & Songs From 2014 [Zumic Staff Picks]
January 16, 2015
The Best Punk Rock Music Videos & Songs From 2014 [Zumic Staff Pi...
News Hardcore Punk Rock Speed Metal / Thrash Against Me! Body Count Death From Above 1979 Diarrhea Planet Fucked Up Iron Reagan Lagwagon OFF! Rancid The Menzingers The Orwells Trash Talk
1
1498
image for article "Meet Your God" - OFF! ft Jack Black [YouTube Official Music Video]
December 11, 2014
"Meet Your God" - OFF! ft Jack Black [YouTube Official Music Vide...
Music Comedy Hardcore Punk Jack Black OFF! Los Angeles, CA Official Music Video Keith Morris
1
1132
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart