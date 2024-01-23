View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Offset Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First ever solo headlining tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2024

Offset, one-third of the popular hip-hop group Migos, announced 2024 headlining tour dates.

Billed as Set It Off, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in March and April. In a press release, Offset commented about the upcoming tour:

Set It Off is more than a phrase, it's a vibe we're creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it's a journey into my mind. I'm ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.

When do Offset 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist begin January 24. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Offset Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 14
Offset at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY

Offset All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 10
Offset at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 12
Offset at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 14
Offset at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
Mar 15
Offset at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 17
Offset at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
Offset at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 20
Offset at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 22
Offset at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 23
Offset at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Mar 27
Offset at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 29
Offset at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 30
Offset at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Apr 1
Offset at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 3
Offset at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 5
Offset at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Apr 7
Offset at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 10
Offset at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Offset on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Offset's Zumic artist page.

1
221
artists
Offset
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Offset
Offset
Mar
14
Offset
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart