Offset Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Offset, one-third of the popular hip-hop group Migos, announced 2024 headlining tour dates.

Billed as Set It Off, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in March and April. In a press release, Offset commented about the upcoming tour:

Set It Off is more than a phrase, it's a vibe we're creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it's a journey into my mind. I'm ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.

When do Offset 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist begin January 24. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Offset All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Offset on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Offset's Zumic artist page.