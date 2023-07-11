View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Old Crow Medicine Show Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Fiddlin' across North America and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2023

This week, Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show added 2023 tour dates.

Six newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and UK from September into November with stops in Ohio, New York, Minnesota, London, Glasgow, and Manchester. The group is currently on tour with dates scheduled in the western USA and Canada. In the coming months, the band has festival performances and slots opening for Hank Williams Jr. and Luke Combs.

Old Crow Medicine Show also revealed plans to release their next album on August 25, titled Jubilee. Watch the music video for their new song "Miles Away" featuring Willie Nelson.

When do Old Crow Medicine Show 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Old Crow Medicine Show All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 12
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Jul 13
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at Deer Valley Outdoor Amphitheatre
Deer Valley Outdoor Amphitheatre Park City, UT
Jul 14
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Idaho Center Amphitheater
Idaho Center Amphitheater Nampa, ID
Jul 15
Old Crow Medicine Show at Gardens on Spring Creek
Gardens on Spring Creek Fort Collins, CO
Jul 16
Old Crow Medicine Show and Pillbox Patti at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Jul 17
Old Crow Medicine Show and Pillbox Patti at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Jul 19
Old Crow Medicine Show and Pillbox Patti at Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jul 20
Old Crow Medicine Show and Pillbox Patti at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jul 21
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 22
Old Crow Medicine Show and Pillbox Patti at Chandler Center For The Arts
Chandler Center For The Arts Chandler, AZ
Jul 23
Old Crow Medicine Show and Pillbox Patti at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Jul 28
Luke Combs, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brent Cobb at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Aug 2
Old Crow Medicine Show at Deschutes County Fair
Deschutes County Fair Redmond, OR
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Salmonfest Alaska 2023 at Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds
Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds Ninilchik, AK
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Edmonton Folk Festival at Gallagher Park
Gallagher Park Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 23
Old Crow Medicine Show and The Red Clay Strays at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Aug 24
Old Crow Medicine Show and Brennen Leigh at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Aug 25
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 26
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 27
Old Crow Medicine Show and Brennen Leigh at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
Sep 6
Old Crow Medicine Show at Peoples Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, OH
Sep 7
Old Crow Medicine Show and Harper O'Neill at Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
Cain Park Evans Amphitheater Cleveland Heights, OH
Sep 8
Old Crow Medicine Show and Harper O'Neill at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center Mount Vernon, KY
Sep 9
Old Crow Medicine Show at Blue Gate Theater
Blue Gate Theater Shipshewana, IN
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Park
Wiggins Park Camden, NJ
Sep 23
Old Crow Medicine Show at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 21
Old Crow Medicine Show at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 30
Old Crow Medicine Show at Hammersmith Apollo
Hammersmith Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Old Crow Medicine Show at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Old Crow Medicine Show at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 30
Old Crow Medicine Show and Kasey Tyndall at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 31
Old Crow Medicine Show at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Old Crow Medicine Show on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Old Crow Medicine Show Zumic artist page.

1
158
artists
Old Crow Medicine Show
genres
Alt Country Americana Bluegrass Folk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Old Crow Medicine Show
Old Crow Medicine Show
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2019
Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Americana Classic Country Country Folk Rock Modern Country Alison Krauss Bonnie Raitt Casey Donahew Band Colter Wall Counting Crows Dawes Hayes Carll Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Old Crow Medicine Show Outlaw Music Festival Particle Kid Phil Lesh & Friends Steve Earle The Avett Brothers The Revivalists Willie Nelson
3
4280
image for article Old Crow Medicine Show Plan 'Blonde on Blonde' 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info
February 23, 2017
Old Crow Medicine Show Plan 'Blonde on Blonde' 2017 Tour Dates: T...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Folk Old Crow Medicine Show
1
1350
image for article Watch Farm Aid 30 Free Live Stream from FirstMerit Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL on September 19, 2015 [YouTube Official Video]
September 17, 2015
Watch Farm Aid 30 Free Live Stream from FirstMerit Bank Pavilion ...
News Americana Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Country Rock Folk Rock Jamband Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock Dave Matthews Band Imagine Dragons Jack Johnson Jamey Johnson John Mellencamp Kacey Musgraves Mavis Staples Neil Young Old Crow Medicine Show Tim Reynolds Willie Nelson Chicago, IL
2
1611
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart