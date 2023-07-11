Old Crow Medicine Show Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show added 2023 tour dates.
Six newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and UK from September into November with stops in Ohio, New York, Minnesota, London, Glasgow, and Manchester. The group is currently on tour with dates scheduled in the western USA and Canada. In the coming months, the band has festival performances and slots opening for Hank Williams Jr. and Luke Combs.
Old Crow Medicine Show also revealed plans to release their next album on August 25, titled Jubilee. Watch the music video for their new song "Miles Away" featuring Willie Nelson.
When do Old Crow Medicine Show 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Old Crow Medicine Show All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 12
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Jul 13
Deer Valley Outdoor Amphitheatre
Park City, UT
Jul 14
Idaho Center Amphitheater
Nampa, ID
Jul 15
Gardens on Spring Creek
Fort Collins, CO
Jul 16
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Vail, CO
Jul 17
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Grand Junction, CO
Jul 19
Fox Tucson Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Jul 20
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Jul 21
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jul 22
Chandler Center For The Arts
Chandler, AZ
Jul 23
Pepsi Amphitheater
Flagstaff, AZ
Jul 28
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 2
Deschutes County Fair
Redmond, OR
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds
Ninilchik, AK
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Gallagher Park
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 23
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Deerfield, MA
Aug 24
The Green at Shelburne Museum
Shelburne, VT
Aug 25
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 26
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 27
Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Hammondsport, NY
Sep 6
Peoples Bank Theatre
Marietta, OH
Sep 7
Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
Cleveland Heights, OH
Sep 8
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Mount Vernon, KY
Sep 9
Blue Gate Theater
Shipshewana, IN
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 23
The State Theatre of Ithaca
Ithaca, NY
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey, CA
Oct 21
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 30
Hammersmith Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 30
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Dec 31
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Old Crow Medicine Show on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Old Crow Medicine Show Zumic artist page.