Old Crow Medicine Show Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show added 2023 tour dates.

Six newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and UK from September into November with stops in Ohio, New York, Minnesota, London, Glasgow, and Manchester. The group is currently on tour with dates scheduled in the western USA and Canada. In the coming months, the band has festival performances and slots opening for Hank Williams Jr. and Luke Combs.

Old Crow Medicine Show also revealed plans to release their next album on August 25, titled Jubilee. Watch the music video for their new song "Miles Away" featuring Willie Nelson.

When do Old Crow Medicine Show 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Old Crow Medicine Show on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

