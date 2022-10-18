Old Dominion Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Old Dominion have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as No Bad Vibes.

Over 30 newly planned concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from January into June. The opening act on all dates will be up-and-comer Frank Ray. The USA concerts feature with Kassi Ashton and Greylan James, and the Canadian dates feature Steven Lee Olsen and Shawn Austin. Old Dominion's social media shared, "At the No Bad Vibes tour, we want y’all to feel happy... like you can forget about whatever is bothering you or whatever’s weighing you down. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours."

In November, Old Dominion have a festival performance at Florida's Stars and Strings and in December the band will headline a special Gregg Allman 75th Birthday Jam at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with Brothers Osborne, NEEDTOBREATHE, Shakey Graves, and several other major artists.

When do Old Dominion 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin October 19. Fan club member, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Old Dominion All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Old Dominion on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

