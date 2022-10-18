View all results for 'alt'
Old Dominion Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'No Bad Vibes' tour in the USA & Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2022

Old Dominion have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as No Bad Vibes.

Over 30 newly planned concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from January into June. The opening act on all dates will be up-and-comer Frank Ray. The USA concerts feature with Kassi Ashton and Greylan James, and the Canadian dates feature Steven Lee Olsen and Shawn Austin. Old Dominion's social media shared, "At the No Bad Vibes tour, we want y’all to feel happy... like you can forget about whatever is bothering you or whatever’s weighing you down. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours."

In November, Old Dominion have a festival performance at Florida's Stars and Strings and in December the band will headline a special Gregg Allman 75th Birthday Jam at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with Brothers Osborne, NEEDTOBREATHE, Shakey Graves, and several other major artists.

When do Old Dominion 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin October 19. Fan club member, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 8
Gregg Allman "Midnight Rider" Birthday Jam: Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, and more
Gregg Allman "Midnight Rider" Birthday Jam: Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, and more at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Old Dominion All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 10
Old Dominion
Old Dominion at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Jan 19
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Jan 20
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Jan 21
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Jan 27
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Jan 28
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jan 30
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Feb 9
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Feb 10
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at BMO Harris Bank Center
BMO Harris Bank Center Rockford,, IL
Feb 11
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Feb 16
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Feb 17
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Feb 18
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Feb 23
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Feb 24
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Feb 25
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
Feb 28
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 3
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Mar 10
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Mar 11
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 31
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Apr 1
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Apr 13
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Apr 14
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Apr 15
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center Bangor, ME
Apr 29
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 4
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
May 5
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 27
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 28
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 30
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James
Old Dominion, Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV

We recommend following Old Dominion on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Old Dominion's Zumic artist page.

