Oliver Anthony Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

40+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2023

Singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Out Of The Woods.

Over 40 new shows are planned at venues across Europe and North America from early February into September. Oliver also has a number of festival performances scheduled in 2024.

Oliver Anthony All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Oliver Anthony at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 2
Oliver Anthony at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 5
Oliver Anthony at Grote Zaal
Grote Zaal Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 7
Oliver Anthony at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Oliver Anthony at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Oliver Anthony at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Oliver Anthony at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Oliver Anthony at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Feb 21
Oliver Anthony at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 22
Oliver Anthony at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 29
Oliver Anthony at Florida Strawberry Festival
Florida Strawberry Festival Plant City, FL
Mar 2
Oliver Anthony at Abacoa Amphitheater
Abacoa Amphitheater Jupiter, FL
Mar 3
Oliver Anthony at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Mar 8
Oliver Anthony at Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum Alexandria, LA
Mar 9
Oliver Anthony at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Apr 4
Oliver Anthony at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Apr 5
Oliver Anthony at Round Rock Amp
Round Rock Amp Round Rock, TX
Apr 6
Oliver Anthony at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Apr 12
Oliver Anthony at Cadence Bank Arena
Cadence Bank Arena Tupelo, MS
Apr 13
Oliver Anthony at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Apr 19
Oliver Anthony at Albany Civic Center
Albany Civic Center Albany, GA
Apr 20
Oliver Anthony at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Apr 26
Oliver Anthony at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Apr 27
Oliver Anthony at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
May 3
Oliver Anthony at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
May 4
Oliver Anthony at Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, KY
May 10
Oliver Anthony at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
May 11
Oliver Anthony at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
May 17
Oliver Anthony at SERVPRO Pavilion
SERVPRO Pavilion Doswell, VA
Jun 14
Oliver Anthony at MTN Dew Park
MTN Dew Park Marion, IL
Jun 15
Oliver Anthony at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jun 16
Oliver Anthony at Westfair Amphitheater
Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, Iowa
Jun 22
Oliver Anthony at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 28
Oliver Anthony at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 29
Oliver Anthony at Buckeye City Motorsports
Buckeye City Motorsports Columbus, OH
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Rock The South 2024 at Rock The South
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Aug 16
Oliver Anthony at State Fair of West Virginia
State Fair of West Virginia Lewisburg, WV
Aug 21
Bash on the Bay at Bash on the Bay Put-In-Bay Airport
Bash on the Bay Put-In-Bay Airport Put-in-Bay, OH
Aug 23
Oliver Anthony at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 24
Oliver Anthony at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Sep 1
Oliver Anthony at Alaska State Fair Grandstand
Alaska State Fair Grandstand Palmer, AK
Sep 13
Oliver Anthony at Allegan County Fair
Allegan County Fair Allegan, MI
When do Oliver Anthony 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Oliver Anthony on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Oliver Anthony's Zumic artist page.

