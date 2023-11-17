Oliver Anthony Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Out Of The Woods.
Over 40 new shows are planned at venues across Europe and North America from early February into September. Oliver also has a number of festival performances scheduled in 2024.
Oliver Anthony All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 1
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 2
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 5
Grote Zaal Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 7
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Feb 21
Feb 22
Feb 29
Florida Strawberry Festival Plant City, FL
Mar 2
Abacoa Amphitheater Jupiter, FL
Mar 3
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Mar 8
Rapides Parish Coliseum Alexandria, LA
Mar 9
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
to
Mar 17
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Apr 4
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Apr 5
Round Rock Amp Round Rock, TX
Apr 6
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Apr 12
Cadence Bank Arena Tupelo, MS
Apr 13
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Apr 19
Albany Civic Center Albany, GA
Apr 20
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Apr 26
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Apr 27
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
May 3
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
May 4
Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, KY
May 10
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
May 11
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
May 17
SERVPRO Pavilion Doswell, VA
Jun 14
MTN Dew Park Marion, IL
Jun 15
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jun 16
Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, Iowa
Jun 22
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 28
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 29
Buckeye City Motorsports Columbus, OH
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
to
Jul 20
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Aug 16
State Fair of West Virginia Lewisburg, WV
Aug 21
Bash on the Bay Put-In-Bay Airport Put-in-Bay, OH
Aug 23
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 24
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Sep 1
Alaska State Fair Grandstand Palmer, AK
Sep 13
Allegan County Fair Allegan, MI
When do Oliver Anthony 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Oliver Anthony on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Oliver Anthony's Zumic artist page.