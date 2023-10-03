Oliver Tree Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie musician Oliver Tree added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, Alone In A Crowd, upcoming concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast-to-coast in January and February. The opening band for the new dates will be punk rockers FIDLAR. Later this month, Oliver will tour through areas of Australia before heading out on a European tour in early November.

When do Oliver Tree 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Artist, TikTok, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Oliver Tree on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

