Oliver Tree Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie musician Oliver Tree added 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with his new album, Alone In A Crowd, upcoming concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast-to-coast in January and February. The opening band for the new dates will be punk rockers FIDLAR. Later this month, Oliver will tour through areas of Australia before heading out on a European tour in early November.
When do Oliver Tree 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Artist, TikTok, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Oliver Tree Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jan 26
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Oliver Tree All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 13
Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 14
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
University of Wollongong
Keiraville, NSW, Australia
Oct 18
Festival Hall Melbourne
West Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 20
Hindley St Music Hall
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Oct 21
Metro City
Northbridge, WA, Australia
Nov 1
L'Olympia
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 2
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 4
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 7
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Nov 8
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Troxy
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Nov 14
Poppodium 013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Nov 16
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Nov 19
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Nov 20
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 21
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 2
Spa Beach Park at St. Pete Pier
St. Petersburg, FL
Jan 13
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Jan 15
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 19
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jan 20
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jan 24
Anthem Washington
Washington, DC
Jan 26
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Jan 29
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Jan 31
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Feb 3
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Feb 4
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Feb 7
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Feb 9
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Feb 15
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Oliver Tree on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Oliver Tree's Zumic artist page.