Oliver Tree Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 3, 2023

Indie musician Oliver Tree added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, Alone In A Crowd, upcoming concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast-to-coast in January and February. The opening band for the new dates will be punk rockers FIDLAR. Later this month, Oliver will tour through areas of Australia before heading out on a European tour in early November.

When do Oliver Tree 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Artist, TikTok, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oliver Tree Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oliver Tree All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Oliver Tree and Sueco at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 14
Oliver Tree and Sueco at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Yours and Owls Festival at University of Wollongong
University of Wollongong Keiraville, NSW, Australia
Oct 18
Oliver Tree and Sueco at Festival Hall Melbourne
Festival Hall Melbourne West Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 20
Oliver Tree and Sueco at Hindley St Music Hall
Hindley St Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
Oct 21
Oliver Tree and Sueco at Metro City
Metro City Northbridge, WA, Australia
Nov 1
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 2
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 4
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Nov 14
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Poppodium 013
Poppodium 013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Nov 16
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Nov 17
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Nov 19
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 20
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 21
Oliver Tree and Tommy Cash at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 2
Oliver Tree at Spa Beach Park at St. Pete Pier
Spa Beach Park at St. Pete Pier St. Petersburg, FL
Jan 13
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jan 15
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 19
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jan 20
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 24
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at Anthem Washington
Anthem Washington Washington, DC
Jan 26
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Jan 29
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jan 31
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 3
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 4
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Feb 7
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Feb 9
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Feb 15
Oliver Tree and FIDLAR at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Oliver Tree on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Oliver Tree's Zumic artist page.

artists
Oliver Tree
genres
Alt Pop Alt Rock Hip Hop Indie Pop Indie Rock
