Olivia Jean Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Raving Ghost' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 3, 2023

Former The Black Belles musician Olivia Jean has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Raving Ghost. The LP is scheduled for release on May 5.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in May and June. Olivia also has a festival performance at Shaky Knees in Georgia. The singer / guitarist has been performing as a solo artist since 2014, the same year she released her debut album, Bathtub Love Killings.

Olivia Jean Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 11
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Mercury Lounge - NY
Mercury Lounge - NY New York, NY

Olivia Jean All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Third Man Records
Third Man Records Nashville, TN
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 7
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at The Pour House Music Hall
The Pour House Music Hall Raleigh, NC
May 8
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at DC9 Nightclub
DC9 Nightclub Washington, DC
May 10
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Cambridge, MA
May 11
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Mercury Lounge - NY
Mercury Lounge - NY New York, NY
May 12
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at MilkBoy Philly
MilkBoy Philly Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at The Basement - Columbus
The Basement - Columbus Columbus, OH
May 15
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at The Drake Hotel
The Drake Hotel Toronto, ON, Canada
May 16
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
May 18
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Empty Bottle
Empty Bottle Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jun 2
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 3
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Parish
Parish Austin, TX
Jun 6
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Valley Bar
Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ
Jun 7
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at The Moroccan Lounge
The Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA
Jun 9
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Brick and Mortar Music Hall
Brick and Mortar Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Jun 10
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Jun 11
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Madame Lou's
Madame Lou's Seattle, WA
Jun 13
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 14
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Lost Lake Lounge
Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO
Jun 16
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
When do Olivia Jean 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Olivia Jean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to her new song "Trouble." For more, check out Olivia Jean's Zumic artist page.

1
76
artists
Olivia Jean
genres
Garage Rock Gothic rock Rock
сomments
image for artist Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean
May
11
Olivia Jean
Mercury Lounge - NY New York, NY
