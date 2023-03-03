Olivia Jean Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Former The Black Belles musician Olivia Jean has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Raving Ghost. The LP is scheduled for release on May 5.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in May and June. Olivia also has a festival performance at Shaky Knees in Georgia. The singer / guitarist has been performing as a solo artist since 2014, the same year she released her debut album, Bathtub Love Killings.

Olivia Jean All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Olivia Jean 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Olivia Jean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

