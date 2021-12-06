Olivia Rodrigo Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

After a breakthrough year with megahit singles "drivers license" and "good 4 you," Olivia Rodrigo is quickly climbing the ranks of pop stardom. This week, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her debut album, Sour.

The newly announced concerts will kick off in North America from April into May with opening acts Gracie Abrams or Holly Humberstone. The European leg is set for June and July with opening act Baby Queen. At this time, 48 concerts are planned.

When do Olivia Rodrigo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on December 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Olivia Rodrigo All Tour Dates and Tickets

