Olivia Rodrigo Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Pop artist touring North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2021

After a breakthrough year with megahit singles "drivers license" and "good 4 you," Olivia Rodrigo is quickly climbing the ranks of pop stardom. This week, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her debut album, Sour.

The newly announced concerts will kick off in North America from April into May with opening acts Gracie Abrams or Holly Humberstone. The European leg is set for June and July with opening act Baby Queen. At this time, 48 concerts are planned.

When do Olivia Rodrigo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on December 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Olivia Rodrigo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Olivia Rodrigo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 2
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Apr 5
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 6
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Apr 7
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 9
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at UCCU Center
UCCU Center Orem, UT
Apr 11
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 12
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 14
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 15
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Apr 16
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Apr 19
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 20
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Apr 22
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 23
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams
Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 26
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 27
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 29
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 30
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 3
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 4
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 6
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 7
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 9
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 10
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
May 12
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 13
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 14
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 17
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 18
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
May 20
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
May 24
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 25
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone
Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Stadtpark Open Air
Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany
Jun 13
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Jun 15
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 16
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 18
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Palladium
Palladium Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 19
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 21
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Jun 22
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jun 29
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Live At The Marquee
Live At The Marquee Cork, Ireland
Jun 30
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jul 2
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen
Olivia Rodrigo and Baby Queen at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Olivia Rodrigo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Olivia Rodrigo's Zumic artist page.

