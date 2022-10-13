View all results for 'alt'
Olly Murs Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Marry Me' album and UK tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 13, 2022

Olly Murs has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Marry Me. The LP is scheduled for release on December 2.

At this time, 11 concerts are scheduled across Olly's home country of the UK in April, May, and August. Cities on the trek include Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, London, Bournemouth, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester, and Liverpool. The opening act will be English band Scouting for Girls.

When do Olly Murs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for album preorders and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Olly Murs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 1
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 22
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls
Olly Murs and Scouting for Girls at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Olly Murs on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the lyric video for the new song "Die Of A Broken Heart." For more, check out the Olly Murs Zumic artist page.

