Olly Murs Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Olly Murs has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Marry Me. The LP is scheduled for release on December 2.

At this time, 11 concerts are scheduled across Olly's home country of the UK in April, May, and August. Cities on the trek include Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, London, Bournemouth, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester, and Liverpool. The opening act will be English band Scouting for Girls.

When do Olly Murs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for album preorders and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Watch the lyric video for the new song "Die Of A Broken Heart."